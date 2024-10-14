Death Toll In Lebanon From Israeli Attacks Rises To 2,309 With 10,782 Injured

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The Lebanese of announced that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon since October 2023 has risen to 2,309 and 10,782 injured.

The ministry said in a statement that yesterday's Israeli raids on the country resulted in 3 deaths and 84 injuries.

This picture taken from Lebanon's southern city of Tyre shows a cloud of smoke erupting following an Israeli air strike on the village of Deir Qanoun on October 14, 2024. (Photo by Kawnat Haju / AFP)

Lebanon has been subjected to Israeli aggression since October 2023, but in recent days the Israeli entity has increased the pace of air and artillery bombardment in an unprecedented manner, and expanded the scope of its targeting to extend to the capital, Beirut, which led to the killing and wounding of thousands of Lebanese, in addition to forcing more than a million people to flee their homes.



Lebanon aid convoy driver wounded in Israeli strike

Peacekeepers say Israeli tanks 'forcibly entered' UN Lebanon position Israel threatens south Lebanon residents to 'not return' amidst unprecedented backlash over targeting UN peacekeepers

