First Takatuf Conference For People With Disabilities In Private Schools, Kindergartens Kicks Off

Doha, Qatar: The activities of the first edition of the Unity "Takatuf" for people with disabilities in private and kindergartens kicked off Monday.

The two-day conference is held by the of Education and Higher Education, with the participation of an elite group of officials, experts and specialists from Qatar and abroad.

The opening of the conference was attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education HE Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, directors of private schools and kindergartens and parents.

During the first day of the conference, the framework for people with disabilities for private schools and kindergartens was launched, which is based on standards and mechanisms to monitor the quality of programs and services provided to people with disabilities, and it is based on international best practices, with a focus on ensuring equal access to education and fully integrating students with disabilities into the education system.

Omar Abdulaziz Al-Naama, Assistant Undersecretary for Special Education Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, underlined the importance of the conference, which reflects the ministry's commitment to providing support and care for students with disabilities, and because it constitutes an important platform to enhance dialogue on education issues for people with disabilities and to highlight the great potential these students possess.

In his opening speech, Al-Naama noted that education is a basic right for all without exception, which prompts the Ministry of Education and Higher Education to work on removing all obstacles that may prevent students with disabilities from reaching their full potential.

He noted that private schools and kindergartens play a pivotal role in achieving this goal, because they have the necessary flexibility to provide integrated educational programs that take into account individual differences among students, which contributes to enabling them to obtain an education that suits their special needs, and contributes to achieving academic and social success.

He said that the comprehensive integration of people with disabilities into the educational process enhances their self-confidence, and supports them in building their future with confidence and pride, stressing the need to raise community awareness about the importance of caring for people with disabilities, not only by providing educational services, but also by empowering them to become active and influential in society.

Al-Naama said that disability is not the end of the road, but rather the beginning of a new journey full of challenge and determination, and is a true embodiment of willpower, which requires everyone, whether parents, teachers or decision-makers, to be the primary supporters of these students on their path to success.

In his speech, the Assistant Undersecretary for Special Education Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education praised the efforts of the State of Qatar and its role in providing the necessary support for this category of students, by establishing specialized schools for people with disabilities, and allocating educational vouchers for them according to their needs, divided into three levels, so that the total value of the voucher at the first support level becomes QR 43 thousand, for the second support level QR53,000, and QR78,000 for the third support level, referring in a related context to global experiences that prove that students with disabilities, when appropriate support is available, are able to achieve creativity and innovation in various fields.

For her part, Dr. Rania Mohammed, Director of the Department of Private Schools and Kindergartens at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, stressed that the State of Qatar pays great attention to people with disabilities and works to promote their rights and integrate them into society.

She said in this context that this commitment comes from humanitarian principles and values that place people and their dignity at the forefront of priorities, in addition to Qatar's keenness to provide a comprehensive and supportive environment that enables people with disabilities to participate effectively in various aspects of life, whether social, educational or economic.

She added, "Our solidarity today reflects our collective commitment to providing a distinguished and comprehensive educational environment, where every child can grow, learn and thrive despite the challenges they may face. We believe that education is a right for all, and we must work together to ensure that every child gets the opportunity they deserve."

She announced the launch of the Disability Framework for Private Schools and Kindergartens, which is based on standards and mechanisms to monitor the quality of programs and services provided to people with disabilities, and it is based on international best practices, with a focus on ensuring equal access to education and fully integrating students with disabilities into the education system.

She also highlighted the key elements of the framework, such as early identification and intervention, inclusive education policies and procedures, providing appropriate support, monitoring and evaluation, training and education, stressing that the conference represents an important platform for exchanging experiences and raising awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities, calling on everyone to continue to work together to achieve equality and social justice.

