Moh Awards Kuwait Prize For Control Of Chronic Diseases To 2 Physicians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi awarded State of Kuwait Prize for the Control of Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases and in the Eastern Mediterranean Region to Dr. Asem Hamza, of Jordan, and Prof. Davood Khalili, of Iran, in recognition of their efforts to promote public health.

The prize-giving took place on the fringes of the 71st session of the World Health Organizations (WHO) Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean which opened in Doha on Monday and continues until Thursday, October 17.

Addressing the event, Dr. Al-Awadhi said, "The prize reflects Kuwait's commitment to supporting scientific research and pioneering initiatives for improving public health in our region and beyond."

"Over the last decades, the State of Kuwait has been pursuing a comprehensive approach for controlling chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, which pose a serious threat to the lives of million people.

"The combat against these diseases is a priority item on the national development agenda and the action program of the Ministry of Health," the minister pointed out.

"The Ministry has launched several ambitious programs for preventing, early diagnosing and treating the chronic diseases with a view to alleviating the social and economic burdens caused by such diseases.

"These programs include large-scale awareness campaigns to educate the public on the risks of these diseases and how to prevent them," Dr. Al-Awadhi added.

He highlighted the importance of regional and international cooperation in addressing the health challenges, noting that Kuwait has been keen on building partnerships with several countries and health organizations to promote public health.

Launched in 2003 and administered by the World Health Organization, the State of Kuwait Prize for the Control of Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases and Diabetes in the Eastern Mediterranean Region recognizes individuals who have made an outstanding contribution in prevention, control or research in one or more of those disease groups. (end)

