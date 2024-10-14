Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share. The dividend is to be paid on December 19, 2024 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2024.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global industrial equipment of materials processing machinery, waste and recycling solutions, mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs), and equipment for the electric utility industry. We design, build, and support products used in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management, construction, waste and recycling, and the entertainment industry. We provide best-in-class lifecycle support to our customers through our global parts and services organization, and offer complementary digital solutions, designed to help our customers maximize their return on their investment. Certain Terex products and solutions enable customers to reduce their impact on the environment including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste. Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and sold worldwide. For more information, please visit .

Contact Information

Derek Everitt

VP Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Terex Corporation

