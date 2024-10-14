Miist, Matsumoto Begins Work On Could You Lend Me A Smile

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Recorded at legendary "The Village Studios" in L.A.

Stepping into the famed Studio D at the Village Studios in Los Angeles on

Oct. 11, Miist and superstar Cellist Eru Matsumoto have begun work on the song "Could You Lend Me a Smile."



"We have to change the way we look at each other," said Miist, who said she wrote the song after reading about the "lonely death" suffered by a 20-year-old Tokyo man. He was so alone that his body was found months after he passed away.

Internationally recognized cellist Eru Matsumoto, left, and Miist, right, photographed in Studio D at The Village Studios in Los Angeles. October 11, 2024.

"We are living through an epidemic of loneliness that we must find a way to change," said Miist, a San Francisco-based artist who said reading the young man's sad story inspired her to write the song.

"I hope this song will change the way people feel about each other," said Miist.

"When this song is released, I believe it will also help people around the world understand how a simple smile can make the world a much better place for us all," said Miist.

Miist said she was "very happy" to learn Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto had agreed to collaborate with her in the studio. They were joined in Studio D by pianist Phillip Krohnengold and her award-winning management team on October 11, 2024.

Miist said she has had an outpouring of support and already has four Grammy winners/Nominees involved in her "Meaningful Songs for a Difficult World," album with many more expected to join. Latin superstars, Tony and Mimi Succar are doing the Spanish adaptation.

Miist is currently under Grammy consideration as "Best New Artist," and for her duet with Narada ("It's Too Late to Love You") in the category "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance."

Miist is a native Chinese artist whose first album, The Songs from the Living Room, was produced by Narada Michael Walden and released in August.

Though a newbie on the music scene, Miist has had two Top 30 hits on the Billboard Adult Contemporary charts, became the #1 Indie artist earlier this year (July) and is the first native Chinese to ever have a Billboard Pop/AC top 25 record.

Already, she has worked with industry legends like Narada, Carlos Santana, and Tony Succar.

Matsumoto, meanwhile, is under Grammy consideration for "Best Ambient Chant."

Matsumoto has entertained audiences around the world since age 6. Hailed by music critic Michael Sherwin as "one of the finest I've ever heard," Eru has been charming international audiences with graceful artistry and intellectual precision for most of her life.

Eru's career has included major performances and recording sessions with British and Hollywood Academy-Award winners, collaborations with major pop recording artists in both the U, S. and Japan, including a recent contribution as a soloist on Demi Lovato's new album, Confidence. In addition, "The Cello Girl" also performed with Adele during her Vegas residency.

"I was honored to join this project," said Matsumoto.

Combining the music and vocals of Miist with the inspired cello of Matsumoto is expected to create a musical message to combat loneliness. Once released, it will simultaneously be

released around the world in at least 8 languages.

Working together with the World Smile Foundation©, the song will be released as a part of a

campaign to make the world an easier place to smile.

"It was so exciting to be in Studio D," said Miist, noting that this is the

same studio where Fleetwood Mac recorded many of their hits, where blues master B.B. King recorded, and where remixes of the Beatles "Come Together" were created.

"For a new generation of music lovers, we hope this song inspires people to come together," said Miist, "but in a different simple way."



"Can you imagine how powerful it would be if we agreed to simply lend each other a smile every day? It's something we can all do that is simple, free, and beautiful," said Miist.

