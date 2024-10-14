Environment Minister Announces Damage Costs Of Polluting Seym, Desna Rivers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The environmental damage caused by pollution of the Seym and Desna Rivers in Sumy and Chernihiv regions exceeds UAH

530 million.

Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk stated this in an interview for Ukrinform .

"Industrial discharges from a located in Russia have led to an ecological disaster in our waterways. As of now, the estimated environmental damages to Sumy and Chernihiv regions amount to over UAH

530 million. The law enforcement officers have documented these incidents," Hrynchuk stated.

She noted that pollution at hazardous levels has not yet reached water intakes in Kyiv region.

To raise awareness, this issue is being addressed and discussed in international forums. The Ministry, in collaboration with leading scientists and experts, has conducted a thorough analysis of the situation and is developing a comprehensive response plan. This plan will outline interaction protocols, response algorithms, and recommendations for further actions.

Hrynchuk predicts that the current pollution in the Seym and Desna, along with the broader situation regarding Ukraine's rivers, will accelerate the implementation of the Water Strategy until 2050 ahead of schedule.

"We have many initiatives, primarily in terms of European integration. This includes implementing the EU Water Framework Directive. Ukraine is already managing water resources based on river basins, conducting diagnostic and operational monitoring of water across all river basins, and screening pollutants in major river basins," added Hrynchuk.

According to her, nine river basin management plans (RBMPs) are expected to be approved this year, although implementing the measures outlined in these plans will require collaboration with international partners.

As reported earlier, the pollution of the Seym and Desna Rivers in late summer and early autumn was caused by waste discharged from a sugar factory in the Russian town of Tyotkino, located in Kursk region. Organic waste pollution led to reduced oxygen levels in the water and consequently, mass fish die-offs.