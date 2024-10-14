EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION NOW OPEN FOR BAR & RESTAURANT EXPO 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Questex's highly anticipated Bar & Restaurant is returning to the Las Vegas Center from March 24–26, 2025, and early bird registration is officially open. For a limited time, attendees can secure their passes starting at just $99. Take advantage of early bird rates now through January 31, 2025.As the premier event for the fast-evolving food and beverage industry, the 2025 Bar & Restaurant Expo will center around the theme of "Powering the Future of Hospitality." Over the course of three action-packed days, more than 13,000 owners and operators will have access to cutting-edge educational sessions led by industry-renowned experts and the expo floor will feature hundreds of top vendors showcasing the latest innovations. This year, attendees can also look forward to a range of elevated experiences, including:- New Workshop Format – Available to Deluxe Pass holders, this year's conference program will feature hands-on, interactive workshops with practical tools and strategies to drive business success, including a customized action plan each participant will create, tailored specifically to their business needs.- Future Proof Experience – This dynamic space is a gateway to the latest innovations in beverage, technology and industry solutions, including immersive activations like the Japanese Food & Beverage Showcase, the new Hispanic Pavilion, Zero Proof Experience, and USBG Competitions.- Seafood Experience – Explore the freshest trends, innovative dishes and sustainable sourcing techniques that will elevate menus and impress customers. From live demos to tastings, this one-of-a-kind experience is an opportunity to learn from top seafood experts and discover how to make seafood a staple menu item.“We're excited to return to Las Vegas for our 39th annual Bar & Restaurant Expo, this time with an even more dynamic and enhanced experience for attendees,” said Tim McLucas, Market Leader of the Hospitality Group at Questex.“The food and beverage industry continues to evolve so rapidly, and our team has curated an event that equips professionals at every career stage with the tools, insights, and connections to thrive.”2025 sponsors include key brands such as Heineken, Middleby, DoorDash, Diageo, Bandero, Benchmark Beverage Company, Heartland, Hoshizaki, JETRO, Restaurant Technologies, Skytab, SpotOn, Toast, White Claw, and more.Press applications are also now open and can be submitted here. Those interested in attending or exhibiting at the 2025 Bar & Restaurant Expo can visit for more information.Additional details about the expo floor, educational workshops, masterclasses, speakers, nightlife activations and more will be announced in the coming months. Bar & Restaurant Expo is a trade event and not open to the general public. Stay connected with Bar & Restaurant Expo on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.###About Bar & Restaurant ExpoBar & Restaurant Expo has continued to evolve and mirror the fast-paced, trend-setting nature of the hospitality industry. The event has been providing the specific tools that bar and restaurant owners, operators, and managers need to grow their businesses, compete, and succeed in this hyper-competitive and dynamic industry. The Bar & Restaurant Group is part of the Questex Hospitality Division and also produces Bar & Restaurant News World Tea News, World Tea Academy, as well as The Hospitality Show, and Vibe Conference.About QuestexQuestex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

