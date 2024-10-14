Jalalabad Dwellers Want Traffic Lights Activated

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

JALALABAD CITY (Pajhwok): Some drivers and residents of Jalalabad City, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, have demanded the activation of traffic lights to reduce traffic congestion in the city.

They said that during winter the number of people in Jalalabad City increased and in addition, the presence of Rickshaws also caused traffic congestion in the city.

Jalalabad dwellers believed the only way to address the traffic congestion problem was the activation of traffic lights in the city.

Traffic Department Officials said that traffic lights existed in different areas of Jalalabad City but due to some technical issues they could not be activated but efforts were underway to make them active shortly.

Dawran Mangal, a resident of Jalalabad's 8th Police District, told Pajhwok Afghan News traffic congestion increases each day and there was a need for the activation of traffic lights.

He said:“A large amount is spent on these traffic lights, efforts have been made but it remained deactivated for a long time, it is much needed not and should be activated.”

Another resident of Jalalabad City Khairullah requests that traffic signals should be activated in the city to reduce the crowd.

Ezatullah, a taxi driver in Jalalabad City, traffic congestion in the city has increased, if there is more traffic lights in the city there would be decrease in traffic congestion.

He said:“Traffic signals are inactive, many times collisions occur due to the non-existence of traffic signals, there is traffic congestion for hours and people stay away from work.”

Traffic Department official Attaullah Umar told Pajhwok Afghan News he discussed the issue of traffic lights with technical authorities and added that the traffic lights would be activated soon.

He added:“We are in contact with the company and the department, the pylons are installed, we are short of few electricity meters and they are yet to be delivered to us, so they have promised to deliver them, so they will be ready for use shortly.”

He urged drivers that upon the activation of traffic lights, they should drive accordingly and avoid the violation of traffic lights.

Traffic signals have been activated several times in Jalalabad city, but after a short period, they are no longer active, and the old signals are still inactive in many parts of the city.

nh

