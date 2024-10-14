Conference On AI, Water, Energy, Food Ecosystem Nexus Starts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 14 (Petra) -- Chair of the Higher Council for Science and Technology, Prince El Hassan bin Talal Monday launched the "Artificial Intelligence: The Water-Energy-Food-Ecosystem Nexus" conference in Amman.Prince El Hassan discussed the principle of the Water, Energy, Food and Ecosystem Nexus in the Levant to form a framework for cross-border cooperation and solidarity that enhances mutual benefits and reduces competition over scarce resources.He called for cooperation in the Levant region to create a group for the Water-Energy-Food-Ecosystem Nexus similar to the European Coal and Steel Community.He urged making decisions based on reliable data and facts to achieve stability and equal independence in the region.He discussed working towards solidarity, demonstrating integration, relying on cross-system initiatives for development and focusing on human dignity.He discussed employing the water, energy and food ecosystem nexus in serving human capital and making local communities a key element in developing good governance.He said, "It is time for people in our region to move from being a follower to an active citizen."He urged integration and partnership between sectors to achieve governance for the water, energy and food ecosystem nexus.He added that the water, energy and food ecosystem nexus can be a "powerful tool" for identifying the best and most optimal human resources, building conceptual partnerships and developing efficiency and creativity.The Secretary-General of the Higher Council for Science and Technology, Mashhour Rifai, said, "The directives of His Highness Prince El Hassan were the greatest incentive to form working teams that included experts from universities, research centres and the public and private sectors in the fields of water, energy and food ecosystem nexus," noting that each team submitted a special report that included a description and analysis of the current situation, challenges and proposed solutions.Ambassador of Germany Bertram von Moltke discussed challenges facing the water sector in Jordan, noting that bilateral cooperation between Germany and Jordan has focused on the water sector.He added that since 1980, Germany has provided a total of 6 billion euros for projects in the water sector, noting that currently, water projects with a total value of about 1.5 billion euros are being implemented throughout the country.The conference was organised by the Higher Council for Science and Technology with the support of the German International Cooperation Programmes (GIZ) and funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).