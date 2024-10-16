Ministry Of Endowments Announces End Of Registration For Haj Season

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Haj and Umrah at the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs has announced that the registration for the Hajj season of the year 1446 AH will close on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Department of Haj and Umrah stated that registration is underway via its website for those who are willing to register for this year Hajj season. They can easily review the specifics of the registration procedure through streamlined footage prepared to explain the registration mechanism, along with the steps applicants should follow accordingly.

The department added that the mechanism has been posted on the Ministry's accounts on social media platforms ( ), highlighting that the public can reach out to the Department of Hajj and Umrah in case of any further queries or complaints via the hotline number 132 during the official business days.