Minister Of Culture Opens Qatari Cultural Week In Tajikistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Dushanbe: of Culture He Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani on Wednesday opened the Qatari Cultural Week in Tajikistan.

In a ceremony held at the Ayni Opera and Ballet Theater in Dushanbe, the event was attended by Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan Matlubakhon Sattoriyen, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Tajikistan Mubarak bin Abdulrahman Al Nasr, a number of Their Excellencies, the ministers of the Republic of Tajikistan, alongside a host of ambassadors, significant number of intellectuals, artists, and the public.

The event comes within the framework of the cultural cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Tajikistan to highlight the Qatari heritage and culture and promote the cultural exchange between the two nations.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Director of Public Relations & Communications Department at the Ministry of Culture Ahmed Ali Al Yafei affirmed that holding the Qatari cultural week in Tajikistan comes within the framework of bolstering cultural ties and forging further cultural bonds between the two nations.

Al Yafei added that through these events, the ministry intends to beef up the cultural exchange, asserting that the activities held during this event underscore the depth of fraternal relations between Qatar and Tajikistan.

The three-day events feature a variegated models of the Qatari heritage and mores, in addition to shining a spotlight on a variety of activities such as gypsum carving, Qatari Bisht, different types of embroidery, Sadu weaving, henna, traditional clothing, and popular dishes, along with a collection of Qatari publications on heritage. The house of poetry' and the Qatari traditional dance (Ardha) as well as sea songs that reflect aspects of social life heritage, in addition to a musical performance by the artist Mansour Al Mahndi.