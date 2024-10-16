عربي


Qatar Hosts Meeting Of Human Rights Officials In GCC Countries

10/16/2024 2:02:59 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar hosted Wednesday the 17th meeting of the heads of government agencies concerned with human rights in the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries.
The meeting was chaired by HE Acting Director of the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Reem bint Ali Ibrahim al-Derham.
The meeting discussed joint co-operation between the GCC countries to develop policies and practices that guarantee human dignity and protect human rights in various fields, embodying their belief in the importance of human rights and their keenness to consolidate their values.

