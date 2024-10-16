Indian University Chief To Visit Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) MIE SPPU Institute of Higher Education Qatar, the home of Savitribai Phule Pune University in Qatar, is preparing to receive the Vice Chancellor of the University in India, Prof Dr Suresh Gosavi from October 19 to 21, a statement said Wednesday.

The agenda for the visit is to strengthen the academic programmes offered by the Institute in Qatar, its academic quality management and its examination management in line with the high academic standards of the parent University, it was explained.

Prof Dr Gosavi will be accompanied on his maiden visit to Qatar by the ex-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Nitin Karmalkar. During the visit, the Vice Chancellor is scheduled to meet the higher authorities in the field of higher education in Qatar and Qatar University and also conduct review meetings with the executive committee of MIE SPPU Institute of Higher Education Qatar.

MIE SPPU Institute of Higher Education will be graduating its first batch of undergraduate and post-graduate students in 2025 after they complete their study and satisfy the examination and research standards of the parent university. The Institute has admitted a fresh batch of close to 200 students in its undergraduate and post-graduate programmes in the academic session that commenced in September 2024 bringing the total number of enrolled students to approximately 500.

"We are looking forward for this great opportunity for our academic community both within and outside of the institute to interact and learn from great educational luminaries like Prof Dr Suresh Gosavi and Prof Dr Nitin Karmalkar," said Yasir Nainar president of the Institute in Qatar.

This visit will also help launch new courses and guide the academic faculty to deliver the existing courses in the new era of being industry-focused, added Prof B B Nath, the director of the Institute.

