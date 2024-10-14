Philippine Delegation Debuts At Big 5 Construct Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) By establishing ties with leaders in Qatar, the Philippines supports Qatar National Vision 2030 and aims to position itself as a preferred partner in addressing Qatar's growing infrastructure demands, an official of the Philippines Overseas Board (POCB) has said on the sidelines of Big 5 Construct Qatar has said.

POCB Executive Director Doris U Gacho made the statement amidst the Philippines' inaugural participation in Big 5 Construct Qatar, which concludes Tuesday at the Doha and Centre (DECC).

Gacho emphasised that the Philippines' debut in the event to unveil the country's expertise in construction, architectural, and engineering services, is a milestone that marks a significant step in strengthening the Philippines' presence in Qatar's construction market.

Spearheaded by the POCB and supported by the Department of Trade and Industry's (DTI) Foreign Trade Service Corps (FTSC) and the Competitiveness Innovation Group's (CIG) 'Tatak Pinoy Programme', Gacho said the country's maiden participation aligns with the Philippines' goals of expanding its export of construction services and architectural and engineering services outsourcing (AESO).

She said,“The Big 5 Construct Qatar is a pivotal platform for the Philippines to showcase the world-class talents and capabilities of our construction industry. We are committed to creating synergies between Philippine key players and their counterparts in Qatar and the UAE.”

Gacho also said the Philippine delegation represents leading Filipino contractors, architectural and engineering companies, and government agencies, including organisations, such as Aidea Integrated Technologies, Inc, ESCA Engineering, RD Interior Junior Construction, Sta Clara International Co, the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP), and the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The delegation highlights the Philippines' expertise in areas, such as horizontal directional drilling (HDD), road development, large-scale infrastructure projects, architectural design, engineering services, and Building Information Management (BIM).

Gacho said the PRC plays a vital role in ensuring that the Philippines' skills and competencies are globally recognised as professional practices through Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) with key partner countries, including Qatar.

To showcase the Philippines' robust construction, architecture and engineering (CAE) capabilities, the POCB also hosted the Philippine Forum titled 'Building Beyond Borders: The Philippine Advantage' at the exhibition's Seminar Theater.

Speaking at the event, Philippine ambassador Lillibeth V Pono said:“As the Philippine ambassador to Qatar, I am happy to take part in this event, not only to celebrate and strengthen the bonds between our two nations but also to shine a spotlight on the remarkable talent and expertise of Filipino contractors and professionals.

Pono reiterated that“Filipinos have played and continue to play an outsized role in spurring the development and progress, not only of Qatar but of the broader GCC region.”

She added:“And so I am proud to inform you that I am joined here today by the key players and leaders of the Philippine construction, architecture, engineering, and design services. Their presence highlights the collective strength, innovation, and commitment of the Philippines to contribute to the ongoing development in Qatar. Together, we aim to build stronger ties, share expertise, and collaborate on projects that benefit both our nations.

“As construction and infrastructure continue to drive the global economy, both the Philippines and Qatar are well-positioned to benefit from each other's strengths with Filipino companies and professionals offering expertise in project management, architectural design, and engineering solutions, while Qatar provides a thriving and vibrant market with immense potential for growth and innovation.”

Gacho said members of the Philippine delegation are available to engage with global partners, project developers, and Qatari AE firms at Booth Stand Number 5189, Hall No 5 from 12pm to 8pm. Email [email protected] to schedule future meetings with Philippine partners.

