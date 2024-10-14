Announcing Lock N Meshtm-The Next Evolution In Gutter Guard Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New gutter guards engineered to strike the perfect balance between debris deflection and water capture, setting a new standard for efficiency and durability.

- Jon SjostedtTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Universal & Design (UMD) is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation in gutter protection: the Lock N Mesh Gutter Guard. Engineered to strike the perfect balance between debris deflection and water capture, this groundbreaking product sets a new standard for efficiency and durability.“We are proud to introduce another innovative and first-to-market solution for the gutter guard industry,” says Jon Sjostedt, CEO and Founder of Universal Manufacturing & Design.“The simply elegant design combines the frame and the filter into a single unit constructed from 100 percent stainless steel mesh, and it securely fits any gutter style.” Available in 5 and 6-inch widths, its patent-pending design includes overlapping tabs to prevent gapping and provide a continuous protection barrier for any gutter system.Key features of Lock N Mesh include superior macro mech technology, an innovative locking mechanism, a proprietary unibody form, and weather-resistant durability. Engineered for optimal efficiency, the product locks in place quickly, allowing for a quicker on-site installation. Lock N Mesh is exclusively available through select installers verified by UMD to ensure the quality of the product's installation. It also boasts a Lifetime Material Warranty, a testament to their confidence in the gutter guard's strength, durability, and longevity.“Lock N Mesh is pure simplicity leveraging maximum performance paired with ease of installation,” says James Cullen, Vice President of Engineering with UMD.“The united filter and frame design means the entire guard is permeable. And no other stainless steel mesh gutter guard on the market can claim that.”A gutter guard that perfectly balances form and function, Lock N Mesh removes any structural elements that could potentially fail, resulting in better performance and long-term value. Installers and homeowners alike will appreciate the promise Lock and Mesh stands behind: Simple Design. Simple Install. Simply Effective!For more information or to place an order, visit locknmeshguard or contact their customer service team at 727-308-7771.About Universal Manufacturing & DesignUniversal Manufacturing & Design (UMD) specializes in the design and fabrication of customized aluminum profiles through roll-form manufacturing, stamping, and bending processes. It has been in operation since 2015 and has remained on the cutting edge of design while delivering high-quality products. In addition to Lock N Mesh, UMD also produces ONE Gutter Guard. Learn more at umdcompany .

