Senator Rick Scott has been endorsed by Veterans for America First / VFAF Veterans for Trump for his Re-Election announced VFAF's Christi Reeves-Tasker

- Christi Reeves-Tasker, Miami GOP District 17 Committeewoman MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Veterans For America First Endorses United States Senator Rick Scott for Re-Election announced Christi Reeves-Tasker Miami GOP District 17 Committeewoman and VFAF National AmbassadorSenator Rick Scott has received VFAF's endorsement for his re-election campaign for United States Senator. Being raised in the Midwest by his mother, who had to work several jobs to make ends meet, Senator Scott knows what it's like to work hard. His adoptive father was a World War II veteran and truck driver.Senator Scott has lived in public housing and got his first job at seven years old. Senator Scott and his wife, Ann, have been married since they were 19. They have two daughters and seven grandchildren. After marrying his high school sweetheart, Ann, Scott joined the Navy. In the Navy, Scott served on active duty as a radar man aboard the USS Glover. Scott is an entrepreneur who bought his first business, a donut shop, while still in college at the University of Missouri-Kansas City so his mom could have a job. Scott went on to run the world's largest healthcare company and various other businesses until 2010, when he decided to run for Governor to change the direction Florida was headed in.Senator Rick Scott served two terms as the 45th Governor of Florida from 2011 to 2019.Rick Scott was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018 and is serving his first term representing the state of Florida. In 2022, Senator Rick Scott's office was recognized as the best constituent services in Congress.Since arriving in Washington, Senator Scott has focused on making Washington work for Floridians. He has worked tirelessly to fight to return money to taxpayers and continue to make it harder for politicians to raise taxes and fees on American families .He is fighting to stop the reckless government spending and the devastating inflation it has caused in Florida and across our nation; take action to protect Social Security and Medicare and preserve the promise of these programs for our children and grandchildren; hold government accountable across all agencies ranging from the FBI to the IRS; combat the extreme danger posed by Communist China; secure our border and stop the flow of drugs, terrorism and illegal immigration into our country; and refocus our military on lethal defense.In other VFAF NEWS:The Veterans for America First production team has released their third documentary film "VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement" in partnership with Jared Craig L-Strategies executive producer.VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement is the third film by the national veteran's organization. The first film "The Fall of Deceit" was released in 2023 and the second film "Border Invasion - An American Crisis" was released earlier this year.The film features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming on the organizational website VFAF and is available for free public screenings by contacting ...The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement:VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669

