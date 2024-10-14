Dallas Is Ready To Take ACTION For Psoriatic Disease

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Each year, the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) invites the community of people impacted by psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis to join Take ACTION for Psoriatic to connect, celebrate, and unite to raise critical funds to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of all those impacted.



This year's Dallas event will be held at the Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Gardens on October 19, 2024. Anyone who lives with psoriatic disease or supports a friend or family member is invited. Kaleigh Welch, the local Take ACTION Ambassador, will give a speech about her journey with psoriatic at the event.



Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease is a nationwide movement to educate, advocate, motivate, and celebrate the community of more than 8 million people in the U.S. who live with psoriatic disease.



“All over the country, communities are coming together to honor and recognize the progress toward a cure made possible by NPF donors and fundraisers,” says Leah M. Howard, J.D., the president and CEO of NPF.“This community deserves to be celebrated, and Take ACTION is the absolute best way to do that.”



This year's event will be a community gathering for the entire NPF family. It will include psoriatic disease education, an inspiring program, and entertainment for the whole family.



“I hope to see you on October 19 at the Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Gardens,” says Carol Osterhaus, NPF's central regional development manager.“We have a great morning planned, and everyone is welcome.”



To learn more about Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease-Dallas, visit the website at psoriasis/takeaction .



About the National Psoriasis Foundation

Serving the community of people impacted by psoriatic disease for more than 55 years with support, advocacy, research, and education, the National Psoriasis Foundation is the leading nonprofit representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.



