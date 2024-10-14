(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chariot Tattoo Studio Enhances Client Comfort with Zimmer Cryo for Laser and Dermatological Treatments

Revolutionizing the Tattoo Experience with Advanced Pain Relief and Skin Protection Technology

- Stephanie Ritter, Co-Owner and Microblading ArtistBOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chariot Tattoo Studio is excited to announce its newest offering, the Zimmer Cryo, a cutting-edge device that delivers cold air as low as -30°C to minimize pain and thermal injury during laser and dermatological treatments. This advanced technology is now available at Chariot Tattoo, making them one of the only studios in the area to provide this level of comfort and care during procedures.The Zimmer Cryo is designed to enhance the client experience by providing temporary topical anesthetic relief. This makes it an ideal addition for a range of treatments, including tattoo application and tattoo removal. Delivering cold air directly to the treatment area significantly reduces discomfort and protects the skin from thermal injury.One of the standout applications at Chariot Tattoo Studio is its use with the Picoway laser, a leading technology in tattoo removal. The combination of the Zimmer Cryo and Picoway laser creates a superior tattoo removal experience by minimizing pain and allowing for faster recovery times, setting Chariot Tattoo apart from other studios in the region.“Our goal is to provide the most comfortable and effective treatments possible for our clients,” said Stephanie Ritter, Co-Owner and Microblading Artist.“With the addition of the Zimmer Cryo, we're able to offer a pain management solution that's unique in the area, particularly when combined with our state-of-the-art Picoway laser for tattoo removal. It's a game changer for anyone seeking tattoo removal or other laser treatments.”Chariot Tattoo Studio continues to push the boundaries of client care by investing in the latest technologies to ensure the best outcomes. For more information about Zimmer Cryo and how it complements the tattoo removal process with Picoway, visit or contact (208) 600 9600About Chariot Tattoo Studio:Chariot Tattoo Studio is a premier tattoo and tattoo removal studio offering cutting-edge technology and a highly skilled team of artists. The studio is known for its commitment to client comfort, safety, and satisfaction, providing a wide range of services from custom tattoo designs to advanced laser tattoo removal. Chariot Tattoo prides itself on being a leader in the industry with innovative tools like the Zimmer Cryo to enhance the client experience.

