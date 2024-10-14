TII And UAE Space Agency Unveil Pioneering Unhackable Quantum Tech At GITEX 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



UAE joins a select group of forward-looking nations with Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) capability

The partnership enhances the UAE's security infrastructure, positioning the country as a leader in quantum-secured communication technologies TII and UAE Space Agency showcases a live demonstration of the first UAE-built Quantum Key Distribution solution at GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai

Dubai - UAE: 14 October, 2024 –

The Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi's Advanced Research Council (ATRC), have recently signed a strategic partnership with the UAE Space Agency (UAE SA), announced today at GITEX, to establish a comprehensive quantum communication infrastructure, deploying UAE-built

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technologies.

This groundbreaking initiative positions the UAE among a select group of nations worldwide that have invested in this unhackable quantum communication technology. The envisaged QKD infrastructure has the potential to strengthen national security through a defense-in-depth approach, leveraging both fiber-based and space-based quantum networks.

TII's state-of-the-art Abu Dhabi Quantum Optical Ground Station (ADQOGS) - the first in the Arab world and the largest in the MENA region-plays a pivotal role in this effort, advancing secure free-space optical communications and linking the UAE to the global quantum-secure network. This agreement includes the construction of a dedicated fiber link between ADQOGS and TII's Quantum Communications facility in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi.

A live demonstration of fiber-based quantum-secured communications using TII's QKD solutions is on display at GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai.

What is QKD?

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) is an advanced technology that allows encryption keys-the digital codes that secure communications-to be transferred using particles of light (photons). This method leverages the principles of quantum physics, ensuring that encryption keys cannot be intercepted or altered, making QKD networks virtually unhackable.

For short distances, fiber-optic cables are ideal for secure transmission. However, for long-distance and cross-border links, satellite-based QKD solutions are needed. Receiving stations such as ADQOGS will facilitate these space-based connections, enabling the UAE to join a global quantum-secure communication network.

HE Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, said:“At the UAE Space Agency, we recognize the critical importance of developing secure communication technologies and harnessing cutting-edge advancements, such as quantum communications. This technology is pivotal in safeguarding data transfer between satellites and terrestrial command centers. Our strategic partnership with the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) reflects our commitment to driving innovation in this vital sector, ensuring a more sustainable, secure, and future-proof space communication system.”

“This collaboration will not only enhance our capabilities in quantum space communications but also support our broader efforts to build a knowledge-driven, innovation-based economy. It strengthens the UAE's position as a global hub for advanced space technology, research, and development, in line with the leadership's vision for comprehensive development over the next fifty years,” added HE Al Qubaisi.

Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII, said: 'I am immensely proud that TII is at the forefront of a transformative partnership with the UAE Space Agency, driving the strategic vision of the UAE's Space Science and Technology Policy. By integrating both ground-based and satellite QKD solutions, we are not just advancing quantum communications-we are cementing the UAE's position as one of the few nations globally pioneering a holistic, unhackable quantum communication infrastructure.”

Dr. James Grieve, Senior Director at the Quantum Research Center at TII, stated:“The integration of fiber-based and satellite Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) solutions marks a critical advancement in secure communications. At TII, we are focused on pushing the boundaries of quantum technology, ensuring that the UAE remains at the cutting edge of encryption techniques that are impervious to hacking or interception.'

