Azerbaijan Air Force Aircraft Conduct Training Flights
Date
10/14/2024 10:08:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Fighter aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force have performed
training flights in accordance with the plan,
Azernews reports via MoD.
Aircraft flights were carried out on the predetermined routes.
Military pilots performed take-off and landing, complex pilotage
and combat maneuvers at low and medium altitudes.
The military pilots demonstrated a high level of professionalism
during the flights focused on improving their combat skills.
MENAFN14102024000195011045ID1108776711
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.