Azerbaijan Air Force Aircraft Conduct Training Flights

Fighter aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force have performed training flights in accordance with the plan, Azernews reports via MoD.

Aircraft flights were carried out on the predetermined routes. Military pilots performed take-off and landing, complex pilotage and combat maneuvers at low and medium altitudes.

The military pilots demonstrated a high level of professionalism during the flights focused on improving their combat skills.

