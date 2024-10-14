Shop, Sip And Celebrate: French Cuff Boutique Unveils 4Th Store In Houston

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

French Cuff Boutique Unveils New Store in River Oaks Neighborhood

Grand Opening Event of French Cuff Boutique to be Held October 23rd, 6pm – 8pm, in River Oaks

- Kairy-tate BarkleyHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, French Cuff Boutique announces the opening of its newest location in River Oaks. A grand opening celebration will take place on Wednesday, October 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2005A West Gray Street, Houston, TX 77019. This event marks an exciting expansion for the locally loved boutique, known for its well-edited collections and personalized shopping experience.“Our goal has always been to create a space where women can come in, feel welcome, and leave with pieces they love and feel great wearing. Opening this fourth store is another step in that journey,” said Kairy-tate Barkley, owner and founder of French Cuff Boutique.“What began as a small boutique in 2008 has grown into something I'm incredibly proud of. We've worked hard to maintain a boutique feel while offering a selection that reflects the style and needs of each community we serve. Opening in River Oaks is a big moment for us, and we can't wait to welcome new and returning customers to this beautiful and elegant space.”What sets French Cuff Boutique apart is its commitment to personalized service. Stylists are always available to help clients put together complete outfits, refresh their wardrobes, or find the perfect look for any occasion. Whether you're unsure about the latest trends or just want a second opinion, the staff at French Cuff is ready to provide expert advice tailored to each individual. French Cuff Boutique offers a wide range of women's apparel, from casual everyday essentials to polished pieces perfect for special occasions. The boutique carefully curates its inventory to offer something for every lifestyle, from versatile wardrobe staples like cozy knits and tailored blazers to show-stopping dresses and accessories for a night out.For more information about the French Cuff Boutique River Oaks Grand Opening, visit .###About French Cuff BoutiqueFounded in 2008 by Kairy-tate Barkley, French Cuff Boutique offers a thoughtfully curated collection of women's apparel and accessories with personalized service and styling. With four locations across Houston, including West University, Tanglewood, Memorial, and now River Oaks, the boutique caters to women who want fashion that fits seamlessly into their lives, from casual looks to special events. French Cuff Boutique is honored to give back to the generous neighborhoods that have supported our successful business since the very beginning, striving to stay actively and passionately involved with a number of influential local and national organizations and charities throughout each year. For more information, visit .

