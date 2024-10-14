Section Of Hong Kong Zoo Closes After Eight Monkeys Found Dead

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Hong Kong: A section of Hong Kong's oldest zoo closed on Monday after eight monkeys, including three from a critically endangered species, were found dead, a statement said.

Zoo officials were investigating what caused the deaths of the monkeys, which included a De Brazza's Monkey, one Common Squirrel Monkey, three Cotton-top Tamarins and three White-faced Sakis, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) said in a statement.

"Necropsy and laboratory tests have been arranged immediately to help find out their cause of death," it said.

Cotton-top Tamarins -- a type of small, tree-dwelling monkey native to the tropical forests of South America -- are considered one of the most endangered species of primates in the world.

Fewer than 6,000 individuals are left in the wild, according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

Metal barriers and plastic tape were set up to cordon off the zoo's mammal section, with a notice of closure strapped to the gate, TV news footage showed.

"While awaiting test results, the Mammals Section of [the zoo] will be closed from today for disinfection and cleaning works," the LCSD statement said.

The deceased monkeys were among 93 mammals kept in the Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens, a 5.6-hectare oasis in the city's prestigious Mid-Levels urban heartland that also houses reptiles and birds.

The gardens were transformed from the former official mansion of British colonial governors and opened to the public in 1871, beginning its zoological collection soon after.