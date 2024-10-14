Turtle Beach Drives Growth In Key International Markets, Including Canada & Key Territories In Latin America

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canadian Gamers Can Now Find the Latest

Turtle Beach Gaming Accessories at Best Buy Canada

Turtle Beach Launches a Variety of New Gaming Accessories

in Mexico & Colombia & Expands into Chile

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading gaming accessories maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) is bringing its best-selling and award-winning gaming accessories to more gamers in key international markets, including Canada and Latin America.

In Canada, Turtle Beach's latest StealthTM 700 , Stealth 600 , and Stealth 500 wireless multiplatform headsets, Atlas Air TM wireless PC headset, Vulcan II TKL Pro PC gaming keyboard, and Burst TM II Air PC gaming mouse are now available at Best Buy Canada. Top Canada-based publication CGMag recently gave the Stealth 700 and Atlas Air 9/10 review scores and awarded the Vulcan II TKL Pro a 9.5/10. All three also received CGMag's Editor's Choice accolade. CoG Connected – another popular publication based in Canada, also awarded the Stealth 700 a 93/100 score, while the Best Buy Canada Blog recommends both the Stealth 600 and Stealth 500 headsets. French-Canadian fansite GpourGeek reviewed the Atlas Air with a 9.5/10 review score, the Vulcan II TKL Pro with a 9.7/10 review score, and additionally gave the Burst II Air mouse a 9.1/10 score.

In Latin America, Turtle Beach continues growing in key markets, including adding more gaming accessories to the catalogue of what's available in Mexico and Colombia, as well as focusing on new growth opportunities in Chile. This Latin America product catalog expansion includes gaming accessories from both Turtle Beach and Performance Designed Products LLC (PDP) – a top gaming accessories maker Turtle Beach acquired earlier in 2024 known for creating premium game controllers and unique, officially licensed products.

“We're excited to expand Turtle Beach's global reach and put our game-changing accessories in more gamers' hands,” said Cris Keirn, CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation.“With Best Buy Canada, gamers now have another major option to shop for Turtle Beach and PDP gaming accessories, both in stores and online, which we expect to further improve our leading share position in Canada over time.”

Keirn continued,“In Latin America Turtle Beach has had a steady and growing presence in Mexico, Colombia, and Panama. We're excited to fill out our range of products with the latest, top-rated accessories, and to now deliver these fantastic Turtle Beach and PDP gaming accessories into Chile.”

In Mexico and Colombia, Turtle Beach has been an established gaming accessories brand for years and is preparing to launch its latest Stealth 600 and Stealth 500 wireless multiplatform headsets and wired Recon 70 models, as well as the premium wireless Stealth Ultra controller. Also, from Turtle Beach's PDP brand, gamers in Mexico and Colombia will now also be able to get their hands on a variety of officially licensed REMATCH GLOW and Afterglow Wave wired and wireless controllers for Xbox, PC, and other game systems. In Colombia, the new Turtle Beach and PDP gaming accessories just launched at retailers including Alkosto, Ktronix, Panamericana, and Alkomprar. In Mexico, the new gaming accessories launch October 24, 2024, at retailers including Elektra, Gameplanet, Wal-Mart Mexico, Liverpool, Sanborns, Sears, and Amazon.

Turtle Beach and PDP are also underway with plans to introduce a variety of proven, top-performing accessories to gamers in Chile. Following the Mexico and Colombia launches, in Chile on November 7, 2024, Turtle Beach is also introducing the Stealth 600 and Stealth 500 wireless headsets, Recon 70 wired headsets, and premium wireless Stealth Ultra controller. Officially licensed REMATCH GLOW and Afterglow Wave controllers from PDP will also be available at participating retailers including Paris and Falabella.

For more information on the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories available in Canada and Latin America, visit and , and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok , Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube . For more information on the latest PDP products and accessories, visit and .

About PDP

PDP is an industry leader and award-winning provider of high-quality licensed peripherals and accessories for all major video game platforms. PDP believes that design-forward, high-performance gear should be as unique and accessible as the gaming community itself. From beginner to professional, PDP's product lines offer uncompromising performance and striking designs that transport gamers into seamless, immersive experiences where competition, connection, and personal expression are limitless. Victrix by PDP is purpose built for esports athletes and enthusiasts looking for unmatched performance and competitive advantage. For over 25 years, PDP has been supplying video game peripherals and accessories to major retailers across the world, including retailers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. For more information, visit and .

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (the“Company”) ( ) is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Company's namesake Turtle Beach brand ( ) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, award-winning PC gaming peripherals, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach Corporation acquired Performance Designed Products LLC ( ) in 2024. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words“may,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“estimate,”“target,”“goal,”“project,”“intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any person, that the objectives of the Company will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to logistic and supply chain challenges and costs, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business, including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACTS:

North America

Eric Nielsen

Step 3 Public Relations

202.276.5357

...

MacLean Marshall

Sr. Director, Global Communications

Turtle Beach Corporation

858.914.5093

...

Europe

Keith Hennessey

Sr. Director, Communications &

Partnerships – International

Turtle Beach

+44 (0) 1256 678350

...

Investor Information

ICR

646.277.1285

...