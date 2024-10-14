Folding Carton Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends, Forecast Analysis, 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Folding cartons are constructed from paperboard that has been cut, laminated, folded, and printed to package various products. The cartons are delivered flat to a packager, whose machinery folds them into their final configuration as product containers. Cereal boxes are a good example of this type of packaging. Some types of folding cartons can be made from E- or micro-fluted corrugated fiberboard.

Folding cartons are typically tall and wide but extremely thin. Packaging typically utilizes a cylinder board made from recycled paper scrap pulp. A higher quality, lighter-weight, solid sulfate board is utilized to construct food packaging cartons. Due to the cutting machinery's limitations, the board's thickness is limited to 0.81 mm, and folding cartons typically only hold a few pounds or kilograms of material.

Market Dynamics Monitoring and Assisting Patient Medication with Focus on Traceability and Anti-Counterfeiting Drives the Global Market

Packaging interventions involving pillboxes and blister packs have been widely recommended to solve the medication adherence problem, driving the global market even further. Professional filling of blister packs ensures that the correct medications are in the packaging. Demand for monitoring and assisting patients with medication drives market demand for folding cartons as secondary packaging solutions for various dosage-based medications.

Counterfeiting (or falsification) of pharmaceuticals poses a global threat, requiring effective preventive measures. Incorporating anti-counterfeiting and security measures into the process of folding cartons will continue to be a growing need. Globally increasing drug counterfeiting has a significant impact on the market's demand. The subsequent anti-counterfeiting measures will result in a healthy increase in demand for printable folded-carton packaging solutions over the forecast period.

Advancement in Products and Strategic Initiatives by Key Players Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The advancements in the folding cartons industry that provide enhanced aesthetic value and protection at an affordable price point, as well as a variety of other advantageous qualities, present lucrative growth opportunities for the folding cartons industry as a whole. As a result of the expansion of e-commerce in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, ROTOPAK LLC launched a new line of takeaway and delivery-ready packaging solutions. Its new product line offers a comprehensive solution for the small- to medium-sized takeout industry, with pre-printed and plain packaging with customized labels. The new offering is safe for food contact and ready for use with portable food products such as sandwich boxes, pizza boxes, fish boxes, etc.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most global folding carton packaging market shareholder and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period. Several emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region include China, India, and Indonesia. Changing consumer lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and soaring demand for packaged foods like ready-to-eat meals are expected to increase demand for folding cartons. The expanding presence of organized retail chains in the Asia-Pacific region has boosted the demand for packaged food products, benefiting the market. In addition, most e-commerce companies favor folding cartons for shipping products to consumers due to their rigidity and durability. Therefore, the region's accelerating e-commerce market is anticipated to stimulate market growth in the coming years. During Alibaba's Double 11 shopping event, which lasted ten days, Chinese consumers received approximately 1.9 billion shipments. In addition, according to e-commerce companies such as Alibaba and JD, Chinese consumers spend USD 139 billion on Single's Day. This increases the inventory and storage of various goods, increasing the demand for carton packaging.

The global folding carton packaging market was valued at USD

43 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 208.73 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.42% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the end-user industry, the global folding carton packaging market is bifurcated into food and beverage, household, personal care and cosmetics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, tobacco, electrical and electronics, and other end-user industries.

The food and beverage segment owns the highest market share and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.19% over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most global folding carton packaging market shareholder and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period.

Mill Rock PackagingGraphic Packaging International LLCMayr Meinhof Karton AGSeaboard Folding Box CompanyAmerican Carton CompanyRengo Co. Ltd.Georgia Pacific LLCDS Smith PlcAmcor PlcHuhtamakiSmurfit KappaUnipak Inc.Stora Enso OyjEdelmann GmbH Recent Developments

August 2024

- Morrisons and Company Partnered with Graphic Packaging to revolutionize Meat Packaging. The company partnered with UK supermarket Morrisons to revolutionize meat packaging with next-generation tray technology. This collaboration introduces four recyclable paperboard tray solutions for Morrisons' steak lines, eliminating 250 metric tons of plastic annually. The premium trays feature advanced photo-quality print technology, enhancing branding opportunities. April 2024

- Mayr-Melnhof Group strategically invested in its MM Kwidzyn mill, located in Poland,The MM Group signed off on a EUR 660 million investment in its MM Kwidzyn mill, located in Poland, that is set to further enhance the competitiveness of the mill upon completion through lower energy and CO2 costs, along with producing more green energy and tapping into the sack kraft paper market. The project consists of the construction of a new recovery boiler, a steam turbine, and a PM1 rebuild for the production of sack kraft paper.

Analyst Opinion

As per our analysts, the global market is experiencing stable growth, driven by increasing demand for eco-friendly solutions across industries such as food, beverage, and personal care. The rise of e-commerce has further boosted demand for recyclable folding cartons, which offer cost-saving benefits in storage and transportation.

However, challenges remain in packaging heavier or fragile items, which can lead to higher production costs. Despite these hurdles, key players are focused on innovation and expansion to meet evolving consumer preferences and stricter regulations. The Asia-Pacific and European regions are leading this shift towards sustainable packaging, fueling market growth.

By End-User IndustryFoodand BeverageHouseholdPersonal Care & CosmeticsHealthcare and PharmaceuticalsTobaccoElectrical & HardwareOthers



