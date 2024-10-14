عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Farid Gayibov Celebrates Winners Of Fourth 'Yukselish' Competition

Minister Farid Gayibov Celebrates Winners Of Fourth 'Yukselish' Competition


10/14/2024 8:09:07 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, a member of the Organizing Committee for the "Yukselish" competition, met with the winners of the fourth "Yukselish" competition, Azernews reports.

Farhad Hajiyev, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports and head of the competition's working group, also participated in the meeting.

F. Gayibov stated that by participating in the competition, the winners gain new opportunities not only for personal development but also for contributing to the general well-being of the country.

"Developing professional personnel who contribute to society, enhancing their sense of social responsibility, and training them as managers capable of flexibly responding to modern challenges are among the main priorities of the competition."

It is worth noting that the "Yukselish" competition was established by a decree signed by Ilham Aliyev on July 26, 2019. The winners receive a one-year personal development plan and a cash prize of 20,000 manats for self-development through mentorship.

Additionally, it should be recalled that on December 25, 2023, the President of Azerbaijan signed the relevant order regarding the fourth "Yukselish" competition.

MENAFN14102024000195011045ID1108776144


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search