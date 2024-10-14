Minister Farid Gayibov Celebrates Winners Of Fourth 'Yukselish' Competition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, a member of the Organizing Committee for the "Yukselish" competition, met with the winners of the fourth "Yukselish" competition, Azernews reports.

Farhad Hajiyev, Deputy of Youth and Sports and head of the competition's working group, also participated in the meeting.

F. Gayibov stated that by participating in the competition, the winners gain new opportunities not only for personal development but also for contributing to the general well-being of the country.

"Developing professional personnel who contribute to society, enhancing their sense of social responsibility, and training them as managers capable of flexibly responding to modern challenges are among the main priorities of the competition."

It is worth noting that the "Yukselish" competition was established by a decree signed by Ilham Aliyev on July 26, 2019. The winners receive a one-year personal development plan and a cash prize of 20,000 manats for self-development through mentorship.

Additionally, it should be recalled that on December 25, 2023, the President of Azerbaijan signed the relevant order regarding the fourth "Yukselish" competition.