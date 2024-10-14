Minister Farid Gayibov Celebrates Winners Of Fourth 'Yukselish' Competition
10/14/2024
Nazrin Abdul
Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, a member of the
Organizing Committee for the "Yukselish" competition, met with the
winners of the fourth "Yukselish" competition,
Azernews reports.
Farhad Hajiyev, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports and head of
the competition's working group, also participated in the
meeting.
F. Gayibov stated that by participating in the competition, the
winners gain new opportunities not only for personal development
but also for contributing to the general well-being of the
country.
"Developing professional personnel who contribute to society,
enhancing their sense of social responsibility, and training them
as managers capable of flexibly responding to modern challenges are
among the main priorities of the competition."
It is worth noting that the "Yukselish" competition was
established by a decree signed by Ilham Aliyev on July 26, 2019.
The winners receive a one-year personal development plan and a cash
prize of 20,000 manats for self-development through mentorship.
Additionally, it should be recalled that on December 25, 2023,
the President of Azerbaijan signed the relevant order regarding the
fourth "Yukselish" competition.
