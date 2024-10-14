EU Extends Sanctions Against Iran For Supplying Missiles To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU foreign ministers have decided to impose additional restrictive measures against Iran in response to the transfer of missiles and drones to Russia.

This is said in a press release published on the website of the European Council, Ukrinform reports.

“The Council adopted today restrictive measures against seven individuals and seven entities following Iran's missile and drone transfers to Russia,” the document says.

Today's decision includes individuals and entities responsible for the development and transfer of unmanned aerial (UAVs), missiles and related to Russia in support of its war of aggression against Ukraine, and to armed groups and entities undermining peace and security in the Middle East and the Red Sea region.

The listings include three Iranian Airlines (Saha Airlines, Mahan Air and Iran Air), and two procurement firms, which are respectively responsible for the transfer and supply, through transnational procurement networks, of Iran-made UAVs and related components and technologies to Russia, and two companies involved in the production of propellant used to launch rockets and missiles.

In addition, the European Council decided to impose restrictive measures on the

Deputy Defence Minister of Iran, Seyed Hamzeh Ghalandari, prominent officials of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force (IRGC-QF), IRGC Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, and IRGC Aerospace Force Space Division, as well as the managing directors of the EU-listed companies Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries (HESA) and Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO).

Newagainst Russia: Ukraine imposes restrictions on 90 individuals, 57 companies

“Those targeted will be subject to an

asset freeze and travel ban to the European Union. Additionally, the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to or for the benefit of natural or legal persons, entities or bodies listed is prohibited,” the document reads.

The relevant legal acts have been published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

As reported, earlier the European Union condemned the transfer of Iranian-made missiles to Russia, which, according to the EU, is a direct threat to European security.