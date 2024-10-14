SGS Supports Global Clean Energy Transition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The awards took place at the 20th RE+ 2024, in Anaheim, California

Presentation to RJE Tech

Presentation to Shenzhen Megarevo Technology

Presentation to Shenzhen Senergy Technology

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, is proud to have awarded international certificates to three of China's leading companies as part of its ambition to support the global transition towards clean energy.These certifications are a guarantee that the safety performance of the energy storage products meets the relevant requirements of mainstream international standards. In achieving the certifications, all three companies will gain a competitive advantage in their ability to fast-track their goods into overseas markets.The awards took place on September 9-12 at the 20th RE+ 2024 in Anaheim, California – the largest clean energy event in North America. The event attracted over 40,000 decision-makers and leaders in solar, energy storage, hydrogen, microgrids, EV charging and infrastructure and wind energy.Walter Zheng, Director of Renewable and Advanced Energy, Connectivity, SGS, presented the certificates, joined by senior partners. He said:“Congratulations to all three companies for their achievements in passing the stringent requirements of international safety standards. We are delighted to leverage our global services in China to assist energy companies to more smoothly enter international markets and promote the global transition towards low-carbon, sustainable energy.”The certified companies and their products are:* RJE Tech – for outdoor liquid-cooled energy storage systems and energy storage containers which were awarded North America UL 9540A and UL 1973 certificates, the safety standards for energy storage batteries in North America* Shenzhen Megarevo Technology – for PV grid-connected energy storage inverters which were awarded the North America UL 1741 certificate, signifying that the products meet the high standards of the North American market for grid compatibility, safety and applicability* Shenzhen Senergy Technology – for PV grid-connected energy storage inverters awarded the North American UL 1741 and UL 9540 certificates, as well as the California CSIP compatibility test compliance statement. This indicates that the products meet the safety, reliability, and performance standards of North America and California, gaining widespread recognition globallyAbout SGS energy certification servicesIn China, SGS has a robust new energy certification team and testing laboratories. Having gained full-scale recognition from ILAC, the laboratory can provide a range of safety standard evaluation and certification services, including IEC 62477, UL 1741, UL 9540, UL 9540A, VDE 2510-50, etc. It aims to help companies identify and control the safety risks throughout the lifecycle of their products.About SGSWe are SGS – the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 99,600 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.​​​​​​​

Jackie Brown - PR Account Executive

Sugarloaf Marketing Ltd.

+44 7792970919

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.