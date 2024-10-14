Prime Minister Holds Call With Speaker Of Lebanese Parliament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today held a phone call with His Excellency Nabih Berri, Speaker of the Parliament of the sisterly Lebanese Republic.

During the call, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and ways to reduce escalation, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar's deep concern over the recent developments in Lebanon and its support for all efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement, stressing that the priority for the State of Qatar is to do everything necessary to stop the aggression on Lebanon, reduce escalation and enhance security and stability in the region.

For his part, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, during the call, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the State of Qatar for the support it provides to Lebanon to overcome the difficult circumstances it is going through.