Qatar Olympic Committee Organizes Workshop On Cybercrime Prevention

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), in cooperation with the National Security Agency (NCSA), organized on Sunday an awareness on preventing cybercrimes, which was attended by the QOC's employees from various departments, sections, and units, as well as representatives of sports federations.

During the workshop, which was held in Lusail Hall, Sherifa Al Khalidi, a certified trainer at the NCSA and the main lecturer, addressed the concept of cybersecurity as a preventive measure to protect against electronic attacks, whether on individuals, networks, data, or systems.

She presented a series of models and examples of cybercrimes that occur against individuals, institutions, and organizations, including fraud, theft, privacy violations, and data transfer. She also addressed protection measures against those attacks and cybercrimes. She pointed to the role of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity, highlighting its positives and negatives.

For her part, head of training and development unit at the QOC, Noora Al Ahbabi, said that this awareness workshop aims to enhance the employee's role in protecting information and systems from electronic and cyber attacks and the consequences that result from these attacks.

The QOC is keen to hold these educational and cultural workshops to raise the level of employee awareness of the procedures for protecting data, systems, and information in the committee.