MSDE, Meta Partner To Integrate AI, VR, MR Into Skill India Ecosystem

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) on Monday announced its partnership with social media giant Meta to integrate artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) into the Skill India ecosystem.

As per the partnership, an AI Assistant will be launched for the Skill India Mission; and five Centers of Excellence (CoEs) will also be established in VR and MR at National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) located at Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jodhpur, Chennai and Kanpur.

“Our mission at the Ministry is to empower India's youth with the skills they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape,” said Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

“By integrating technologies like AI, VR, and MR into the Skill India ecosystem, we are democratising access to cutting-edge technologies enabling personalised learning pathways for the youth of the country. Our partnership with Meta today is a significant step towards achieving this goal,” he added.

Under the partnership, an innovative AI chatbot powered by Meta's open-source Llama model will be developed and integrated into the Skill India Digital (SID) Portal -- a cornerstone of the nation's skilling ecosystem,

The chatbot will offer 24/7 assistance to users, to give information on courses, and provide access to lecture summaries and relevant videos for revision.

It will also be available over WhatsApp, and in English, Hindi, and Hinglish, along with voice capabilities.

Sarvam AI, the technical partner for the AI assistant project, will be responsible for the development and deployment of the chatbot, which will be piloted over six months, the ministry said.

By making Meta's open-source AI models accessible to India's AI ecosystem, it envisages a collaborative e-governance framework for the adoption of impactful AI solutions with the potential for catalysing large-scale socio-economic transformation in line with India's AI Mission.

Further, the 5 CoEs at NSTIs will equip learners and instructors with the latest VR technology to learn and enhance existing skills in a safe, immersive, and engaging environment. These will also provide realistic simulations, improve engagement, and increase accessibility to skill development training.

“At Meta, we are committed to leveraging frontier technologies like AI, VR, and MR to create a meaningful impact on the economic development of India,” said Shivnath Thukral, Vice President and Head of Public Policy, Meta India.

"Through the integration of advanced technologies like Open-Source Llama we aim to empower not just the students, but also educators and entrepreneurs, equipping them with the tools they need to thrive in today's digital-first world," he added.