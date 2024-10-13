(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The Global Gastrointestinal Diseases Therapeutics Market

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Drug Class (Anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressors, Acid neutralizers, and Others), Type (Branded and Generics), and Geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Boston Scientific Corp., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Olympus Corp., Ovesco Endoscopy AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and UCB SA

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Gastrointestinal diseases, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and celiac disease, require effective therapeutic approaches to manage symptoms and improve patients' quality of life. Nutritional therapies, including specialized diets and dietary supplements, play a significant role in this regard. For instance, the low-FODMAP diet, which restricts fermentable carbohydrates, can help manage IBS symptoms. Patients with celiac disease or non-celiac gluten sensitivity must adhere to a strict gluten-free diet, with the availability of certified gluten-free products and clear labeling being essential. Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish oil supplements have shown potential benefits for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients. Malnutrition is a common risk for those with chronic gastrointestinal diseases, necessitating medical foods and oral nutritional supplements. The availability of these nutritional therapies complements pharmaceutical treatments, reducing symptom severity and improving overall quality of life, thereby driving market growth in the gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics sector during the forecast period.



The gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic digestive conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), and Gastrointestinal cancers. Autoimmune diseases such as Type 1 diabetes, Multiple Sclerosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis , Lupus, Crohn's disease, Psoriasis, and Scleroderma also contribute to the market's expansion. Clinical trials for novel therapies and targeted drugs, including Inflectra, Remicade, Renflexis, Tysabri, Ustekinumab, Risankizumab, TNF blockers, and Zeposia, are driving innovation. Market trends include the use of telemedicine, biologics, Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs), Aminosalicylates, Antacids, Laxatives, H2 antagonists, and H1 antagonists. Hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and online providers are key distribution channels for GI drugs. Patent expirations and the entry of biosimilars are expected to impact market dynamics.



Market

Challenges



Gastrointestinal diseases, such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, require ongoing treatment to manage symptoms and prevent complications, including cancer. Biologics and small molecules are commonly used therapies. For instance, infliximab (Remicade, Johnson & Johnson) and vedolizumab (Entyvio, Takeda Pharmaceutical) are biologic drugs used for chronic gastrointestinal diseases, with average costs ranging from USD6,000 to USD8,700. Xeljanz oral tablets (Pfizer) for ulcerative colitis cost around USD4,900 to USD5,000 for 60 tablets. Physicians often prescribe steroids and biologics for moderate to severe chronic gastrointestinal diseases. The average monthly cost of biologics for IBD is between USD2,500 and USD5,500. However, rising out-of-pocket expenses for these therapies and procedures may hinder the growth of the global gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market. The average treatment costs for ulcerative colitis are USD6,000 to USD12,000, and for Crohn's disease, they are USD30,000 to USD32,000. These costs primarily consist of medication, doctor fees, and hospital visits or stays. The gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market faces significant challenges from various quarters. Biologics, such as Inflectra, Remicade, Renflexis, Tysabri, Ustekinumab, Risankizumab, and TNF blockers, dominate the market for chronic digestive diseases like ulcerative proctitis, IBS, Crohn's disease, and others. However, patent expirations pose a threat, leading to the entry of biosimilars. Proton pump inhibitors, H2 antagonists, aminosalicylates, antacids, and laxatives continue to be popular in hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and online providers. The injectable segment, including drugs like Humira, Adalimumab, Certolizumab, Infliximab, and Natalizumab, is growing rapidly. OTC drugs , such as anti-emetics and laxative preparations, are also gaining traction in the market. Novel therapies and targeted drugs offer promising opportunities for innovation. However, the market is competitive, with various players vying for market share.

Segment Overview

This gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressors

1.2 Acid neutralizers 1.3 Others



2.1 Branded 2.2 Generics



3.1 North America

3.2 Asia

3.3 Europe 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressors-

The global gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressors segment. This segment's expansion is driven by the rising prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs) such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. IBDs are chronic conditions characterized by inflammation in the digestive tract, leading to moderate to severe abdominal pain. Anti-inflammatory drugs, including corticosteroids and nonsteroidal options, are commonly used to alleviate inflammation and pain in patients with IBDs. Bausch Health Companies Inc. And Merck are prominent players in the market, offering Colazal (balsalazide disodium) and various 5-aminosalicylic acid (5-ASA) drugs, respectively. 5-ASA is a major therapeutic class used to block the production of inflammatory substances in the initial stages of IBD treatment. Immunosuppressors, like azathioprine, mercaptopurine, tofacitinib, and cyclosporine, are another essential class of drugs that suppress the immune response to inflammation. Pfizer's XELJANZ (tofacitinib) is an immunosuppressor used for ulcerative colitis treatment. Biologics, such as TNF inhibitors, anti-integrin, anti-interleukin-12, and interleukin-23 therapies, are also gaining popularity for their effectiveness in reducing inflammatory symptoms among Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis patients. The presence of these drugs in the market is expected to fuel the growth of the anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressors segment and the gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market as a whole during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Gastrointestinal (GI) diseases therapeutics market encompasses a range of disorders that affect the digestive system, including gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), gastrointestinal cancers, autoimmune diseases such as Type 1 diabetes , Multiple sclerosis, Rheumatoid arthritis, Lupus, Crohn's disease, Psoriasis, and Scleroderma, among others. These chronic digestive diseases impact millions of people worldwide, leading to significant morbidity and mortality. Current therapies include GI drugs, which provide symptomatic relief, and novel therapies such as targeted drugs that address the underlying causes of these conditions. The market for GI therapeutics is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing prevalence of these diseases and the development of new and innovative treatments.

Market Research Overview

The Gastrointestinal (GI) diseases therapeutics market encompasses a range of conditions including Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Gastrointestinal cancers, Autoimmune diseases such as Type 1 diabetes, Multiple Sclerosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Lupus, Crohn's disease, Psoriasis, and Scleroderma, among others. Therapeutic options for these chronic digestive diseases include Clinical trials, Telemedicine, Biologics, Proton pump inhibitors, Aminosalicylates, Antacids, Laxatives, H2 antagonists, Peptic ulcer disease treatments for Gastric ulcer and Duodenal ulcer, and Hospital pharmacies, Drug stores, Retail pharmacies, and Online providers. Novel therapies and targeted drugs like Inflectra, Remicade, Renflexis, Tysabri, Ustekinumab, Risankizumab, TNF blockers, Zeposia, and others are transforming the treatment landscape. Patent expirations and the emergence of Biosimilars are impacting the market dynamics, while Linzess, Humira, Adalimumab, Certolizumab, Infliximab, Natalizumab, and other key players dominate the market. The market also includes the Injectable segment and Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, Anti-emetics, and Laxative preparations, available through Online pharmacies.

