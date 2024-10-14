Gunfire erupts close to Tennessee State University killing 1, injuring 9

(MENAFN) A tragic incident during homecoming celebrations for Tennessee State University resulted in one death and nine injuries following a shooting that occurred in Nashville. According to officials from the Nashville Police Department, gunfire erupted shortly after 5 p.m. when two groups exchanged shots, likely resulting in innocent bystanders being hit. Among the injured, three were juveniles aged between 12 and 14, all of whom are currently in non-critical condition at a local hospital. The shooting has left the community in shock as they come to terms with the violence that marred a festive occasion.



Of the ten individuals shot, a 24-year-old victim succumbed to their injuries. Five people were transported to hospitals by ambulance, while five others made their own way to receive medical care. Nashville Police Department Public Affairs Officer Brooke Reese indicated that some of those hospitalized are believed to be involved in the incident. The nature of the injuries varied, with some victims suffering from minor wounds while others sustained more serious injuries, including graze wounds.



A handgun was recovered from the scene, and officials suspect that the shooting involved multiple handguns used by the suspects. Fortunately, law enforcement and emergency personnel were already present at the event due to the homecoming parade. Their quick response was critical, as some officers used their belts to apply tourniquets to the wounded before they could be transported to the hospital.



While the homecoming festivities included a large gathering for the parade earlier in the day, many attendees later moved to Nissan Stadium to watch the Tennessee State University football game. The atmosphere, which had been filled with celebration and community spirit, was abruptly shattered by the outbreak of gunfire, leaving both attendees and law enforcement grappling with the aftermath of the violence.

