‘Game of Thrones’ dragon-shaped Iron Throne sells for around USD1.5M at auction

(MENAFN) Fans of “Game of Thrones” turned out in large numbers to participate in a highly anticipated auction featuring hundreds of costumes, props, and memorabilia from the iconic series, which raised an impressive total of over USD21 million. The event took place from Thursday to Saturday at Heritage Auctions in Dallas, showcasing more than 900 lots that included a variety of significant items such as suits of armor, swords, weapons, and jewelry. The auction was a testament to the enduring popularity of the show and the desire of fans to own a piece of its legacy.



The standout item of the auction was, unsurprisingly, the Iron Throne itself—the very symbol of power that characters in the series sought throughout its eight-season narrative. After an intense six-minute bidding war, the throne was sold for a remarkable USD1.49 million. This replica was crafted from plastic and molded from the original screen-used version, completed with metallic paint and jewel embellishments. In the lore of the series, the throne was forged using the breath of dragons, symbolizing the epic struggles for power that defined the story.



Heritage Auctions reported that the event drew over 4,500 bidders and generated a total of USD21.1 million, making it the second-highest grossing entertainment auction for the company, just shy of a record set by a Debbie Reynolds sale in 2011. Joe Maddalena, Executive Vice President of Heritage Auctions, expressed his confidence in the auction's appeal, stating that the items represented extraordinary treasures created by Emmy-winning costume designers and prop makers who worked to bring George R.R. Martin's novels to life. He noted that fans were eager to capture a piece of the "Game of Thrones" magic.



In addition to the Iron Throne, more than 30 other lots fetched six-figure prices. Jon Snow’s iconic sword, Longclaw, which was prominently wielded by Kit Harington, sold for USD400,000, while his Night's Watch ensemble, complete with a heavy cape, went for USD337,500. These items sparked fierce bidding wars among participants. Starting bids for various lots ranged from USD500 to USD20,000, with several items exceeding their expected prices by thousands of dollars. Notable pieces included cloaks and dresses worn by Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister. For instance, a gray suede outfit worn by Daenerys sold for USD112,500—USD100,000 above its starting bid—while Cersei's red velvet dress, worn in her final scene, fetched USD137,500, representing an increase of USD122,500 over its initial bid.

MENAFN14102024000045015839ID1108776096