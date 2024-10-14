New Chapter In Frozen Conflicts: Georgia's Diplomatic Engagement With Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed Moscow's
willingness to facilitate peace between Georgia and the breakaway
regions of Tskhinvali (South Ossetia) and Abkhazia. During a press
conference following the 79th session of the UN General Assembly,
Lavrov remarked:
“It is obvious that the current Georgian leadership is
honest about the past. That's what they said: We want historical
reconciliation.”
The Georgian authorities responded positively to Lavrov's
statement. Kakha Kaladze, the Secretary General of the ruling
Georgian Dream party, welcomed the gesture but emphasized the need
for“effective steps” from Russia. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Irakli
Kobakhidze also expressed optimism, but concrete actions are still
being awaited from Moscow.
Experts are skeptical about how feasible reconciliation efforts
could be, especially given Russia's vested interests and historical
stance on the issue. We decided to explore the opinions of
well-known experts for Azernews to gain a more
detailed interpretation of the issue and to analyze the
developments.
An Election-Time Promise or Genuine
Progress?
As the saying goes, there are no permanent friends or enemies in
politics.
However, the former Georgian Minister of Education and Science,
Gia Nodia, offers a more cynical perspective:
“The statement of the Georgian Dream leaders regarding the
prospect of solving Georgia's territorial conflict has no meaning
at all apart from the context of the pre-election campaign.
Georgian Dream has been in power for 12 years now and has never
paid attention to the territorial conflict. It's presumed that
nothing can be done in that regard, and nothing has
changed.”
He argues that Georgian Dream, led by Bidzina Ivanishvili,
introduced the issue merely to stir up new campaign rhetoric:
“Before these elections, they needed some new topic, some
new promise, and started to talk about solving territorial
conflicts. Moscow's initial reaction was negative, with statements
indicating that Abkhazia and South Ossetia are independent states.
Lavrov's recent vague offer of mediation doesn't mean much because
dialogue alone won't bring them back under Georgia's control. After
the elections, this talk will likely fade away.”
Russia's Influence and Tbilisi's
Calculations
Moscow-based analyst Andrew Korybko provides a broader
geopolitical context, noting the critical role Russia plays in the
conflict:
“Lavrov's hint at mediation carries weight because Russia
wields significant influence over Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
However, Tbilisi still views these regions as occupied by Russia.
Georgian Dream's Secretary General Kakha Kaladze is likely
signaling that Russia should withdraw its forces as a goodwill
gesture-something Moscow is unlikely to do, as it would be seen as
a betrayal by the two regions.”
Korybko also underscores the military dynamics involved:
“Georgia has modernized its military with NATO's assistance,
but Russia's presence in these regions acts as a deterrent. Any
withdrawal would leave Russia vulnerable to accusations of
abandoning its allies and could embolden Georgia to take military
action.”
He further emphasizes that the ruling Georgian Dream party has
taken a cautious stance, contrasting Georgia's situation with
Ukraine's:
“Georgian Dream has repeatedly warned against opening a
second front against Russia, knowing that military attempts to
resolve the conflict could backfire. Instead, the most realistic
option lies in gradual reconciliation through socio-economic
cooperation under Russia's mediation, though progress will take
years.”
Parallels with the Garabagh Scenario?
Ilyas Huseynov, a political expert, draws comparisons between
Georgia's situation and Azerbaijan's success in reclaiming its
territories:
“In Georgia's case, the coming elections are crucial, as
they will shape the country's geopolitical direction. The West and
Russia are competing to strengthen their influence in Georgia,
adding complexity to the conflict. There is already serious media
discussion about ensuring Georgia's territorial integrity, much
like Azerbaijan's efforts to liberate Garabagh.”
Huseynov highlights that dialogue with Russia could be key to
Georgia's sovereignty ambitions:
“The Georgian Dream party and its leader, Ivanishvili,
appear committed to engaging in dialogue with Russia to ensure
control over the entire territory. However, the political dynamics
remain delicate, and Russia's loyalty to the separatists adds
another layer of difficulty.”
He also notes internal divisions within the separatist
regions:
“The absence of financial support from Russia has caused
discontent among the separatists, who understand that the Kremlin
might change its course. Still, Moscow is unlikely to compromise on
these regions, as it seeks to maintain influence over
them.”
For now, the latest developments suggest that while Russia's
mediation offer holds symbolic importance, meaningful progress
remains uncertain.
