Mumbai Goes Toll-Free For Lmvs; MVA Wants More, Raj Thackeray Rushes To Grab Credit

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) The Maharashtra Government's decision to abolish toll tax on light motor at all the five Mumbai Entry Points (MEPs) from Monday-Tuesday midnight (October 15) evoked sharp reactions from the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, while Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's chief Raj Thackeray rushed to grab credit for the move.

The decision with far-reaching implications was taken by the state cabinet presided over by Chief Eknath Shinde, unshackling LMVs from paying tolls at the MEPs -- Dahisar, Mulund, Thane, Airoli and Vashi toll plazas.

However, the toll would continue to be levied as usual for different types of heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) including large tempos, buses, goods trucks carrying essentials and other bulky vehicles.

The move was welcomed with relief by the masses, MNS jumped to claim credit while Congress Spokesperson Sachin Sawant, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) Spokesperson Clyde Crasto, Shiv Sena (UBT) Spokesperson Kishore Tiwari, social activist Prafful Sarda plus others termed it as politically-motivated and demanded more for the people.

A pleased Raj Thackeray complimented the MNS activists who had carried out a series of agitations, some violent, on the issue, seeking transparency in toll collections, where the money collected was actually going, etc.

“We demanded that all roads should be toll-free. We were criticised for vandalising the toll plazas, but extreme steps were necessary to draw the government's attention. At least, now the Mumbaikars shall be free of paying tolls and we are happy that our agitations were successful,” said Raj Thackeray.

Implying political intentions, Sawant said that the decision came just days before the Election Commission of India will implement the poll code of conduct.

“The ruling MahaYuti is aware of the public angst and fears of losing power. So it is taking such 'feel-good' decisions. But why can't it be extended even for HMVs? Why continue paying the contractors?” said Sawant.

Tiwari termed the move as 'elitist' and felt it may prove to be another instance of robbing Peter to pay Paul, and ultimately only the commoners would suffer, even the poor quality of roads despite shelling out exorbitant tolls.

“They have dropped LMVs from toll, but after elections, the contractors may hike the toll for HMVs which would be passed on to the people. Indirectly, the ordinary folks would compensate the plaza contractors for their losses in LMVs toll. We demand that all roads in Maharashtra should be made toll-free for all types of vehicles, to ensure real justice,” a grim Tiwari said.

Crasto wondered whether the special treatment meted out to Mumbai was because the MahaYuti is rattled over its miserable poll prospects in the country's commercial capital and is desperately wooing the voters here.

“Why only the MEPs, what about the two sea bridges (Bandra Worli Sea Link & Mumbai Trans Harbour Link), the Mumbai Pune Expressway, the Mumbai Nagpur Expressway and other roads? If the government is sincere, it should have been a pan-Maharashtra decision,” declared Crasto.

Pune activist Sarda said that as per the rules, if the plaza contractors suffer any loss in toll revenues, then they are automatically to extend their tenure by several months till they recover it.

“Now, the MEPs contractor will get another extension to cover the losses arising out of LMVs being exempted from toll. Since this is election time, there may be other things involved so this entire business of tolls should be probed,” demanded Sarda.

Sawant asked the MahaYuti government to come clear on how the contractors would compensate for the loss of toll on LMVs whether the HMVs would be now burdened with higher toll post-polls, and whether the masses would have to pay up with higher taxes later.

Raj Thackeray also sought an investigation into the toll collections for the past so many years and who made their fortunes in the game.

CM Shinde said that the move would benefit lakhs of motorists including many from the middle class, reduce traffic snarls, end delays at toll plazas, curb pollution and entail saving in fuel costs for the people.

