SBU Detains Russian Agents Installing Hidden Cameras Near Military Facility

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained two agents of Russian intelligence services who were coordinating enemy strikes in Poltava and Sumy regions.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the SBU press cente r.

The suspects were installing hidden cameras near key facilities. This allowed the Russians to monitor the effects of their strikes in real-time, as well as to adjust subsequent or plan new ones.

The primary targets of the enemy included military airfields, thermal power plants, and energy-generating enterprises.

According to the case materials, the agents first identified the necessary objects and then installed and camouflaged mobile phones across from them, which transmitted live video feeds.

To ensure the gadgets operated continuously for extended periods, they connected external batteries to them.

The SBU counterintelligence gradually documented the subversive activities of the agents and arrested them while they were installing the spying device near a military facility.

According to the investigation, both suspects were recruited by the Russians in the summer of this year while seeking quick earnings through Telegram channels.

SBU investigators informed them of the suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrators are currently in custody, facing life imprisonment with asset confiscation.

Comprehensive measures were conducted by the SBU in Poltava and Sumy regions under the procedural guidance of the Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office.

