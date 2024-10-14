Chinese PM Arrives In Pakistan On Four Day Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang, along with a delegation, arrived in Islamabad on Monday on a four-day bilateral visit.

The Chinese Premier was received by Prime of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif at the Nur Khan air base in Islamabad, the capital. Premier Li is accompanied by Ministers and senior officials including from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission and the China International Development Cooperation Agency.

According to the Pakistan Foreign Office, PM Sharif and Premier Li Qiang will lead their respective delegations to comprehensively discuss all aspects of Pakistan-China relations including economic and trade ties and cooperation under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The two sides will also discuss regional and global developments. They will also attend the signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding regarding China-Pakistan cooperation, which includesCPEC-2 as well as other major projects.

The ceremony also includes the virtual inauguration of Gwadar International Airport. During the visit, the Chinese Premier will call on President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari and hold meetings with parliamentary leaders and senior military leadership of Pakistan.

He will also attend the Meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization being held in Islamabad.

"It will be an occasion for the two sides to reaffirm mutual support on issues of core interest; advance high-quality development of CPEC; and reinforce regular exchanges on important regional and global developments," said the Foreign Office. This is the first visit of any Chinese Premier to Pakistan after 11 years. (end)

