SpaceX’s Starship rocket booster completes landing during 5th test flight

(MENAFN) The Starship rocket booster, developed by SpaceX, the aerospace company owned by American billionaire Elon Musk, successfully completed a landing during its fifth test flight, as reported by Anadolu Agency. This marks a significant milestone in SpaceX's ongoing efforts to create a reusable launch system capable of supporting ambitious space exploration goals.



On Sunday, SpaceX broadcasted the fifth test flight of its Starship rocket, a 121-meter-long spacecraft, live on its website. The test marked an important phase in the development of this massive rocket, which is designed to play a key role in future deep-space missions. The live stream allowed viewers to witness the launch and landing in real-time, showcasing the technological advancements that SpaceX has achieved with this program.



The rocket booster successfully lifted off from a launch pad in Texas at 07:25 local time (GMT-5), soaring into the sky before returning approximately seven minutes later. After a controlled descent, the booster safely landed back on the launch tower, marking a major achievement in SpaceX's quest to develop fully reusable rockets. The successful landing demonstrates the increasing reliability of the Starship system, which is designed to reduce costs and improve efficiency in space travel.



Following the successful landing, Elon Musk shared his excitement on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter), stating, "Today we took a big step towards multi-planetary life." Musk has been vocal about his long-term vision of colonizing Mars and enabling humanity to become a multi-planetary species. As part of this vision, SpaceX plans to launch five different unmanned Starship rockets to Mars within the next two years, further pushing the boundaries of space exploration and technology.

