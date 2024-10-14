Sistema.Bio Secures $15M In Additional Financing To Accelerate Global Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Together with Sistema, these farmers are transforming agricultural waste into energy.

Women in India are harnessing the power of biogas from a Sistema biodigester, enhancing her family's and well-being.

This in Latin America is applying nutrient-rich biofertilizer from a Sistema biodigester.

Sistema secures key financing to boost global growth, bringing clean and regenerative farming solutions to farmers across Asia, Africa, and LATAM.

NAIROBI, KENYA, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sistema, a global leader in biogas technology , announces it has secured a package of US$15 million in financing to fuel its global growth. The company has grown its sales by over five times in the last three years, driven by deep climate, economic and health impacts for farmers worldwide. The current funds will support the continued growth of its partnerships, markets served and range of bioenergy products delivered to farmers.Led by ElectriFI, managed by the EDFI Management Company, the financing was completely funded by Sistema's existing investors and will cover a variety of growth and diversification goals ahead of Sistema's anticipated Series C financing in 2025. A large portion of Sistema's existing equity investors participated in the financing, including Chroma Impact Investment, KawiSafi Ventures, AXA IM Alts, Blink CV, and EcoEnterprises Fund. Additional financing was provided by existing lenders FMO, Triodos and EcoEnterprises as extensions to existing facilities. BIX Capital, and UK Charity Shell Foundation provided the catalytic junior debt, co-funded with UK aid from the UK Government.“This strategic investment underscores the confidence of Sistema's investors in the company's mission to scale up its transformative impact across Asia, Africa and Latin America,” said Joyce Chacho, Independent Board Chair at Sistema.Building on 2021 Series B funding, the financing package in 2024 is designed to fund growth and unlock additional external capital. This will further fuel Sistema's expansion and innovation in its efforts to provide affordable, sustainable energy and regenerative agricultural solutions to family farmers worldwide."We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Sistema, a company that consistently delivers scalable, high-impact solutions for smallholder farmers," said Liesbet Mijlemans, Senior Investment Officer at EDFI Management Company. "Their technology not only provides clean energy but also boosts agricultural resilience, which is critical in underserved regions."Sistema's innovative biogas technology transforms animal waste into clean biogas for cooking, heating, and electricity generation, while also producing nutrient-rich biofertilizer that boosts agricultural productivity. Leveraging advanced data tracking platforms, Sistema enhances its impact by delivering high-quality carbon mitigation, sequestration, and climate change adaptation programs. These initiatives aim at contributing to the decarbonization of agriculture and supporting a shift towards regenerative farming practices.With operations across three continents, Sistema has positively transformed the lives of over 100,000 farms and more than 600,000 people worldwide, while reducing over 1 million tons of CO2e emissions annually.Alexander Eaton, CEO and co-founder of Sistema, emphasized his appreciation for the continued support from long-term partners: "The continued trust of ElectriFI and our coalition of investors allows us to focus on our work of engaging millions of farmers to help fight the climate crisis and deliver food security. We are now better positioned to reach our goal of empowering one million farmers by 2025, and reducing 1% of global emissions by 2030.""Chroma Impact is excited to deepen our collaboration with Sistema as they continue to lead the way in sustainable energy solutions for smallholder farmers," said Manoël Ancion, Managing Director at Chroma Impact Investment. "By aligning with Sistema, we are investing in a future where agriculture plays a key role in the global fight against climate change and poverty."Over the past decade, Sistema has grown into one of the largest integrated renewable energy and agricultural technology companies in the world focused on small-scale agriculture, with more than 100,000 biogas units installed to date operating in over 35 countries. This latest investment round will enable the company to further scale its operations, enhance its technology, and improve customer service offerings. This funding allows Sistema to accelerate its mission of creating value from waste and delivering clean energy and organic fertilizer to smallholder farmers, installing regenerative agricultural systems and improving livelihoods globally.About SistemaSistema is a social enterprise working with farmers to improve life on Earth. They provide access to innovative biodigester technology, training and financing to address the challenges of poverty, food security, and climate change. Sistema manufactures and distributes advanced biodigesters and biogas appliances that enable farmers to convert waste into renewable energy and organic fertilizer. Working together with farmers worldwide, Sistema delivers high-quality carbon mitigation, sequestration and climate change adaptation programs backed by Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) supported with IoT. Sistema works with family farmers all over the world to reduce their carbon footprint, make them more productive and more efficient and create regenerative agricultural and energy systems, and healthy, resilient families and communities. For more information, please visit .

Xunaxi Cruz Velasco

Sistema

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.