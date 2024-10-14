DFWAC organises “Do You Know Me?” event at Zayed University

(MENAFN- DFWAC) UAE, Dubai, October 9 2024

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) is set to host a unique game event in conjunction with World Mental Health Day, celebrated annually on October 10. The "Do You Know Me?" game initiative aims to enhance understanding, raise awareness, and promote actions that safeguard mental health as a universal human right.

Scheduled for October 9 at Zayed University, the event encourages participants—whether family members or friends—to deepen their relationships and knowledge of one another. The game involves asking questions that reveal various facets of personalities, including interests, experiences, and aspirations.

Through this interactive activity, the Foundation aims to foster stronger social connections and create a fun, positive environment where participants can learn more about each other.

HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of DFWAC, said: "This event is designed to foster effective communication between individuals, as building positive relationships plays a key role in promoting mental health and social stability. Interactive games like 'Do You Know Me,' developed by the Foundation, are a powerful tool in achieving this goal."

Her Excellency emphasised that this event is part of DFWAC’s commitment to organising activities that engage children and families, aiming to enhance health and psychological awareness as well as social well-being.

She noted that these initiatives include workshops, seminars, awareness campaigns, storytelling sessions, and other interactive activities designed to empower families and strengthen their role in raising psychologically and socially healthy children.

DFWAC events are aligned with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which attaches utmost attention to reinforcing family bonds, fostering a supportive and safe environment, and promoting happier, more cohesive, and more tolerant families. The agenda also upholds national values and identity while striving to achieve a world-class healthcare system in line with international standards.

The Foundation’s initiatives also focus on promoting healthy lifestyles and improving the quality of healthcare services, including preventive, physical, and psychological care, at an affordable cost. Additionally, through these events, the Foundation aims to equip students with essential skills and capabilities for the future.

As part of the event, there will be a dedicated platform for the “Do You Know Me” game at the university, and copies of the game will be distributed to female students. This will encourage them to play the game with their families, expanding its reach and maximising its impact in achieving the goals for which it was created.





