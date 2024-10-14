General Staff Update: 161 Combat Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day, Most In Kurakhove Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 13, there were 161 recorded combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian invaders on the frontline. The enemy's were most intense in the Kurakhove sector.

According to Ukrinform, this information was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , with the situation as of 8:00 on Monday, October 14.

Yesterday, Russians launched 53 on the Ukrainian positions and populated areas, dropping 92 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, the enemy conducted over 3,700 shellings, 90 of which involved multiple-launch rocket systems.

The Russian forces carried out airstrikes in the areas of Sosnivka, Myshutyne, Hlukhiv, Obody, Bila Bereza, Prudianka, Hoptivka, Mali Prokhody, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Novoosynove, Hrekivka, Horokhuvatka, Chasiv Yar, Kramatorsk, Oleksandropol, Rodynske, and Makarivka.

The Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out 11 strikes on the Russian concentration areas, hitting a command post and another significant enemy target.

In the Kharkiv sector fighting took place near Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector 19 clashes occurred near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Vyshneve, Kopanky, and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector the enemy attacked 19 times near Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Novosadove, Nevske, Terny, and Torske.

In the Kramatorsk sector three clashes occurred near Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector the Russian invaders attacked four times near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector the Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 enemy assaults in the areas of Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Promin, and Selydove.

In the Kurakhove sector the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 39 Russian attacks near Zhelanne Druhe, Kreminna Balka, Izmailivka, Novoselydivka, Kurakhivka, Hirnyk, Maksymilianivka, Kostiantynivka, and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivka sector the Russians advanced twice near Zolota Nyva.

In the Orikhiv sector the Russian forces attempted three unsuccessful advances near Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovske sector the enemy was repelled after eight assaults on the Ukrainian defense lines.

In the Huliaipole sector no significant changes were observed.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors no signs of enemy offensive groups forming were spotted.

At the borders of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the Russian army maintains a presence and conducts mortar and artillery shelling of populated areas from its territory.

The Russian aviation conducted 21 strikes on Kursk region, dropping 31 guided aerial bombs.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian forces suffered 1,260 personnel losses in Ukraine over the past day.