Chief Risk Officer Mutisunge Zulu Is The First In Zambia Awarded The Certificate In Risk Governance®

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL ORGANIZATION, OH, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Mutisunge Zulu of Zambia. He is the first in Zambia to receive this global recognition.Mutisunge is the chief risk officer of Zambia National Commercial Bank (Zanaco) PLC and serves on the Operations and Risk Committee of the Zambia Electronic Clearing House Limited (ZECHL). Mutisunge serves as a private sector expert on the Steering Committee of the Zambia Chapter of the Lobito Development Corridor Project connecting Zambia to Angola an initiative that will help with transportation and is the former national secretary and board member of the Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ). In his previous executive work, he was the head of non-financial risk, the head of integrated operational risk, the head of information risk and business resilience and the head of market risk for Stanbic Bank Zambia. Mutisunge is a Global Executive MBA scholar with the Alliance Manchester Business School holds a BBA from Copperbelt University and is a Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program graduate and has completed executive education programs with Said Business School, University of Oxford, and the Henley Business School. He was a member of the recently concluded guided study cohort for board members and executives in the Middle East and Africa.“Muti is to be congratulated for being the first in Zambia to earn this global distinction,” said David R. Koenig, QRD®, president and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "He brought a highly intelligent approach to our cohort discussions and clearly demonstrated a commitment to advancing risk governance practices that will serve him and his organizations very well."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“The DCRO institute is exemplary and will reshape how you view risk management,” said Mr. Zulu.“It gives risk management the respect it deserves at the table and packages it as a value creation tool as opposed to sending loss shivers to executives, C-suite executives, and board members. The lineup of global speakers is top-notch, and doing this prestigious certificate makes me proud because clearly, I was taught by the world's best! I am a totally different executive than I was before I enrolled in this program,” he continued.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance credentialing and peer communities. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

