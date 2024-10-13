Bitget Lists X Empire's Token (X) On Pre-Market: Latest AI-Powered Nfts And Gaming On TON

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading exchange and Web3 company, is excited to announce the listing of X Empire's X Coin (X) on its Pre-Market platform, giving users early access to this rapidly growing project. Built on the TON blockchain, X Empire is an innovative AI-powered platform that merges digital identity creation with personalized NFTs and blockchain gaming. This move further establishes Bitget as a top platform for supporting Telegram Mini-App tokens, following the success of previous listings such as DOGS, Notcoin, and Hamster Kombat.



Originally launched as a Telegram Mini-App Game, X Empire has quickly transformed into a comprehensive AI-based ecosystem. By combining blockchain and AI technologies, X Empire enables users to create and trade personalized NFT avatars. These avatars can be used both in gaming and as valuable digital assets, opening up new revenue opportunities for users. The integration with the TON blockchain ensures seamless NFT creation and transactions, making the platform highly accessible for both Web2 and Web3 users.

Boasting over 36 million monthly active users and 22 million subscribers on Telegram, X Empire has emerged as a leading project within the TON ecosystem. With over 7 million views per post and 100,000+ interactions, X Empire is one of the most engaged platforms in the mini-app gaming space, offering users an immersive experience that goes beyond just gaming.

With Bitget's pre-market listing, users have exclusive early access to X Coin, the native token of X Empire. This pre-market offering introduces a voucher system, where a single voucher represents 69,000 $X tokens. Currently, 250,000 wallet addresses hold the token, with a total transaction volume of 273,000 TON on-chain. This gives traders a significant opportunity to be among the first to access this innovative AI-powered token.

Bitget continues to focus on supporting the TON ecosystem and Telegram-based mini-app projects. The Bitget Telegram Apps Page currently offers over 600 apps and bots for users to explore, including games, Web3 services, and play-to-earn opportunities. Through this platform, users can quickly discover new apps, engage with various gaming models, and benefit from airdrops offered by the latest projects.

Bitget's ongoing support for projects like X Empire reflects its commitment to expanding the TON ecosystem. According to the latest Bitget Research Report , Telegram mini-app tokens have seen rapid growth, contributing to millions in Total Value Locked (TVL) on the TON blockchain. By listing X Coin and other tokens like CATI, DOGS and HMSTR, Bitget provides its users with early access to some of the most promising projects in the space.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, commented: “X Empire represents a new frontier in the fusion of AI, gaming, and blockchain technology. With its large, engaged community and innovative approach to personalized NFT avatars, X Empire is set to revolutionize how users experience digital identity and blockchain-based gaming. We are thrilled to offer our users early access to X Coin through our pre-market platform, giving them a head start on what promises to be a highly sought-after token in the TON ecosystem.”

Bitget remains a leader in providing early-stage access to trending and innovative tokens, continuing to bridge the gap between centralized and decentralized finance by offering its users cutting-edge products and services.

For more information and to explore X Coin and other exciting mini-app tokens, visit Bitget's Pre-Market .

