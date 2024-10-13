Azerbaijani Judokas Win 4 Medals At Open Asian Tournament

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani judokas won 4 medals at the Open Asian tournament held in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

Azernews reports, citing the Judo Federation, that the athletes finished the with 1 and 3 bronze medals.

The Azerbaijani judokas took the 3rd place among men according to the number of medals in the competition.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan was represented in the competition by 17 judokas in 5 weight classes.

Murad Muradli defeated all his competitors and won the gold medal.

Elcan Shafiyev (81 kg), Jamal Feyziyev, and Eldar Aliyev (both +100 kg) won bronze medals.