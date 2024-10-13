Azerbaijani Judokas Win 4 Medals At Open Asian Tournament
Date
10/13/2024 3:10:56 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani judokas won 4 medals at the Open Asian tournament
held in Aktau, Kazakhstan.
Azernews reports, citing the Judo Federation, that the athletes
finished the tournament with 1 Gold and 3 bronze medals.
The Azerbaijani judokas took the 3rd place among men according
to the number of medals in the competition.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan was represented in the
competition by 17 judokas in 5 weight classes.
Murad Muradli defeated all his competitors and won the gold
medal.
Elcan Shafiyev (81 kg), Jamal Feyziyev, and Eldar Aliyev (both
+100 kg) won bronze medals.
MENAFN13102024000195011045ID1108774443
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.