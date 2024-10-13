Minister Of Transport Attends Global Logistics Forum Opening In Riyadh

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Minister of HE Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti has attended the opening ceremony of the Global Logistics Forum (GLF), which took place at the King Abdullah District in Riyadh.

A lineup of Their Excellencies Arab and foreign ministers, high-profile officials, and logistics and leaders from around the world were in attendance.

Themed, "Reshaping the Global Map of Logistics", the GLF brings together more than 100 speakers, thought leaders, experts, renowned CEOs of global logistics and transportation companies, and public and private sector representatives.

The GLF discusses improving the efficiency of the logistics industry, reinforcing the local, regional and global integration of international trade networks and supply chains, and taking public-private partnerships to new heights to increase investment opportunities.