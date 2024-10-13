Key Milestone In Spacex's Drive Toward Rapid Rocket Reusability
SpaceX's upcoming Starship test flight this Sunday could achieve
a world first: using the launch tower's "chopstick" arms – referred
to as "Mechazilla" by SpaceX founder Elon Musk – to catch the
returning first-stage booster. This groundbreaking maneuver is a
key milestone in SpaceX's drive toward rapid rocket
reusability.
The launch window opens at 7:00 am (1200 GMT) from the company's
Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas. A live webcast will be carried on
SpaceX's website and its X account.
During its last flight in June, SpaceX achieved its first
successful splashdown in the Indian Ocean with the upper stage of
Starship, a prototype spaceship that the company's founder Elon
Musk hopes will one day carry humanity to Mars.
Teams will be monitoring to ensure "thousands" of criteria are
met both on the vehicle and at the tower before any attempt to
return the Super Heavy booster to the tower and "catch" it.
