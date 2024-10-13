Russian Glide Bombs Bring More Destruction To Hlukhiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Twenty houses and civil infrastructure, such as mains, sustained damage as Russia launched an targeting the town of Hlukhiv, Sumy region.

That's according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"On October 13, around 4:00, the Russians launched at Hlukhiv, involving glide aerial bombs. As a result of the strike, up to 20 residential buildings, windows and balcony cladding in a five-storey apartment block were damaged, as were 10 utility premises, three garages, and two cars," the statement reads.

As per tentative reports, the attack resulted in no casualties.

Russian artillery pummels Bilozerka inregion

Following the strikes, gas supplies were suspended to 72 households, and 2,863 electricity consumers found themselves in blackout.

Invincibility Points and an emergency HQ have been deployed in town.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, law enforcers with the White Angel unit evacuated six more families with 12 children aged four to 16 from the Krasnopillia community in Sumy region.