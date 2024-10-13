Central American nation cuts ties with Israel

(MENAFN) Nicaragua has officially severed its relations with Israel, citing accusations of “genocide” and military aggression against the Palestinian people as the primary reasons for this decision. The move follows a resolution passed by the National Assembly on Friday, which condemned the actions of the Israeli as a continuation of “brutal genocide” perpetrated by what they termed a “fascist and war criminal” regime.



President Daniel Ortega has mandated the Foreign to comply with the parliament’s request to cut ties with Israel, a directive supported by Vice President Rosario Murillo. The resolution expresses deep concern over the Israeli military actions in Gaza, warning that the conflict has the potential to spill over into neighboring countries, including Lebanon and Syria, and could escalate tensions with Iran.



Nicaragua’s lawmakers emphasized their solidarity with the Palestinian people and their ongoing struggle for freedom and self-determination. The parliamentary statement also acknowledged the voices of Israeli citizens calling for an end to what they described as “massacre, barbarism, and crimes” committed by the Israeli government and military. They labeled the Israeli administration as “an enemy of humanity,” asserting that its actions threaten global peace and security.



The backdrop to Nicaragua’s decision includes a significant escalation in violence in the region. Israel initiated its military operations in Gaza last year following an attack by Hamas militants that resulted in the deaths of around 1,100 Israelis and the taking of over 200 hostages. In response, Israeli airstrikes and ground operations have resulted in widespread destruction in Gaza, with reports indicating that over 42,000 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict intensified.



The situation has drawn further complications, with Hezbollah attacking Israel in a show of solidarity with Gaza shortly after the escalation began in October 2023. This has led to a sharp increase in casualties on both sides, with over 2,000 reported deaths in Israel as a result of ongoing military confrontations.



Nicaragua's break with Israel underscores a growing trend of international criticism regarding Israel's military actions in the Palestinian territories, as countries and organizations around the world continue to react to the ongoing conflict and its humanitarian implications.

MENAFN13102024000045015687ID1108774048