France’s Macron releases caution to Israel

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel has issued a strong statement advocating for an arms embargo on Israel, in light of the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. His remarks come in the wake of increasing violence and recent on United Nations peacekeepers stationed in southern Lebanon, which he condemned as “totally unacceptable.”



This week, two Sri Lankan peacekeepers from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) sustained injuries after an Israeli Merkava tank reportedly fired on a watchtower at the force's headquarters in the border town of Naqoura. While Israel has claimed that its forces acted in response to an immediate threat, Macron has characterized the incident as a “deliberate” attack, aligning his views with those of the UNIFIL spokesperson, who conveyed similar sentiments in an interview with RT.



“It is totally unacceptable to see UNIFIL troops being deliberately targeted by Israeli army forces. We condemn it, we do not tolerate it, and we will not accept that it is being repeated,” Macron stated during a press conference following a summit of European leaders in Cyprus on Friday.



In his call for an arms embargo, Macron emphasized the need to halt the sale of weapons that Israel uses in its military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, arguing that this step is essential for curtailing the violence in the region. “We all know it. It’s the unique lever that would end it,” he asserted, speaking at a joint news conference with leaders from the Med9 alliance, which includes nine Mediterranean EU nations.



Macron clarified that he is not advocating for the disarmament of Israel but rather seeks to prevent any further destabilization in the area. His statements reflect a growing concern among European leaders regarding the humanitarian impact of the ongoing conflicts and the need for concerted international action to address the situation.



As the violence in Gaza and Lebanon continues to escalate, Macron’s call for an arms embargo highlights the urgent need for diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire and ensuring the safety of UN peacekeeping forces and civilian populations affected by the conflict.

