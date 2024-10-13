Iran's renewable energy sector reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 12.8m tons in H1

(MENAFN) Iran's sector has played a crucial role in reducing greenhouse emissions, preventing the release of 12.8 million tons of GHG during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20–September 21), according to the Iranian Energy Ministry. The provinces leading in clean energy production are Khuzestan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, Tehran, Kermanshah, and Ilam. These provinces have significantly contributed to the country’s clean energy output, as reported by IRNA.



In a recent update, Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi announced plans to expand the country’s renewable power capacity by the end of the current Iranian calendar year, which ends in late March 2025. During a meeting of the Parliament Energy Committee, Aliabadi explained that each renewable power plant with a capacity of one kilowatt hour (kWh) generates approximately 1,800 kilowatt hours of electricity annually. He expressed optimism that the country’s total power generation capacity could grow by an additional 6,000 megawatts (MW) by the end of the year.



In line with these goals, Mahmoud Kamani, the head of Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), highlighted that 600 renewable power plants with a combined capacity of 13,500 MW are currently under construction. Once these plants become operational, the share of renewable energy in Iran’s overall power generation is expected to reach 15 percent. Kamani emphasized the government’s aim to surpass this target within the next two years, significantly enhancing the role of renewables in the national energy mix.



At present, renewable energy contributes around seven percent to Iran's total electricity generation. Of this capacity, solar power plants account for 44 percent, wind farms contribute 40 percent, and small-scale hydropower plants generate 13 percent. These efforts are part of Iran’s broader strategy to transition towards cleaner energy sources and reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.



